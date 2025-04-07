Walton Goggins has been dominating the conversation lately thanks to his role in The White Lotus, but the TV megastar also debuted a new movie in theaters this weekend. Goggins stars alongside Paul Walter Hauser in The Luckiest Man in America, which premiered this weekend to tragically low box office results. The film opened on 659 screens but still grossed only $282,000 at the domestic box office. This gives it a per-screen total of $428, the lowest of any movie playing this weekend that grossed over $100,000. The Luckiest Man in America follows Michael, an unemployed ice cream truck driver who ends up on the game show Press Your Luck. However, executives threaten to destroy his winning streak when his true motivations come to light.

Both Walton Goggins and Paul Walter Hauser have been extremely busy of late. In addition to his internet-breaking role in The White Lotus, Goggins can also be seen in another HBO original series, The Righteous Gemstones. Goggins plays Baby Billy Freeman in the show, which is led by John Goodman and Danny McBride. Goggins also recently reprised his voice role as Cecil Stedman in Invincible Season 3, and he starred as Sonny Burch in What If...? Season 3. As for Hauser, he’ll feature in arguably his biggest role yet later this year in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The MCU’s first take on Marvel’s First Family will hit theaters this summer on July 25. Hauser recently praised the film during The Luckiest Man in America press tour, saying that he believes it will usher in a new era of storytelling for Marvel.

How Did Things Shake Out at the Box Office This Weekend?

This was an eventful weekend at the box office. A Minecraft Movie kicked off its theatrical run with a $163 million debut, which is not only the highest of the year thus far but also the most ever for a video game movie. Jason Statham’s A Working Man kept moving forward during its second weekend in theaters, claiming the #2 spot with $7.2 million, ahead of The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 2 ($6.9 million) and Disney’s Snow White ($6 million). The Woman in the Yard also grossed $4.5 million this weekend.

