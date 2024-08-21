The Big Picture Lucky 13 is a high-stakes game show testing contestants with 13 true-or-false trivia questions for a $1 million prize.

For all trivia fans, ABC’s latest game show, Lucky 13, is for you. Co-hosted by NBA champion Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez, Lucky 13 is a high-stakes primetime game show that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats while shouting answers at their screens. From the same creator of the iconic Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Lucky 13 tests contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a cunning twist: Just how well do they know what they know? Most importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash jackpot.

The hosting opportunity was a dream come true for Rodriguez, and she was handpicked by Shaq as his co-host. Known for her knack for comedy and roles in Jane the Virgin, Not Dead Yet, and Someone Great to name a few, it’s natural for her wit and charm to transition seamlessly for audiences at home in this new hosting role. Anyone who watches can see the undeniable chemistry between Rodriguez and Shaq. Rodriguez recently chatted with Collider about her time filming, how her relationship with Shaq is similar to being in a family, and how the show feeds her desire to help people.

Gina Rodriguez Shares Why ‘Lucky 13’ Is a Dream Gig

While acting in big-budget movies and critically acclaimed television shows would seem like Mt. Everest for a working actress, Lucky 13 fulfilled a different passion in Rodriguez. A longtime trivia fan, the show gave her a chance to do something different yet fulfilling. The new mom says she’s played trivia for years, more so before having her son and it’s something she enjoyed doing with her husband and friends.

“I'm a massive trivia fan, although I'm not very good at it,” she admits. “So it allows somebody like myself, who isn't massively brilliant or has every fact under the sun in my brain, have an opportunity to win a bunch of money. I love that anybody can come to this game and have fun and have an opportunity of winning a ton of money.”

Shaquille O’Neal Created a Family-Like Atmosphere on ‘Lucky 13’

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, it’s hard to deny Shaq’s charm. He’s provided sports commentary for years now, and more recently, he’s opened up about his personal ups and downs, providing fans with a more vulnerable look into who he is as a man via emotional podcasts and interviews. Rodriguez says Shaq is even more teddy-bear-like in person.

“I had never met Shaq before, but working with him, I learned that he’s the sweetest man alive. This man is absolutely amazing. He is so loving, so kind, so generous. Every day, he would get something for the audience, literally, he’d gift iPads or food and tell the audience it was from both of us knowing I didn’t have anything to do with it,” she gushes.

She says his care extended beyond the audience and to the entire cast and crew. “Even behind the scenes, he made sure we were well taken care of. For lunch, he’d have food trucks and ice cream trucks and he would get everybody lunch. And he's a dad, so he understands family,” she reflects. “I have an 18-month-old son, and I'm still breastfeeding. He would always ask me, ‘Do you need a moment with your son?’ Because we're filming for 12 hours doing three episodes back to back. He always made sure myself, and anyone else, got the breaks they needed. We got along so well had such great harmony and comedic timing. Even after the show, we remain in touch. He FaceTimes me all the time just to check in.”

The Heart of ‘Lucky 13’ Is the Contestants

While part of the fun is being kept on the edge of your seat by the trivia game, the most compelling part is the money that’s on the line. There are wins and losses, and the latter is what breaks her heart. “If somebody doesn't win, I want to cry. Sometimes, they get so close, that you have to break the news that they lost. Some of these questions are very, very hard. And because it's true or false, you have a 50/50 chance. There are so many times I am crossing my fingers hoping they win,” she said. But Shaq is always there to save the day.

Rodriguez says one contestant, a female model, was close to winning the prize but ultimately lost. Both she and Shaq were crushed for her. Shaq promised to help the young woman with her modeling career by putting her in ad for one of his brands. Rodriguez is confident he’ll follow through.

Kevin Bacon Shows Up and Shows Out on ‘Lucky 13’

Both Shaq and Rodriguez are executive producers on the show, as well as actor Kevin Bacon. The actor surprises one contestant in a special episode. It’s a moment Rodriguez says exposes the cast and crew’s dedication to the show and its participants. “Kevin Bacon is an EP on the show, and in one of the episodes, he surprises the contestants. I didn't know until the morning of when I was told there would be a special guest that was coming, and it turned out to be him,” she remembers. “Some actors are obviously really stupendous where you're like, ‘Oh my goodness, I can't believe I get to meet you!’ And with him, I was starstruck. I just went up and hugged him," she said.

Lucky 13 airs at 9 pm EST on Thursdays on ABC. Episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

