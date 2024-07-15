Do you love TV game shows and trivia questions? What about watching people from across the country putting their brains to the test to try winning a boatload of money? Well, if you do, it’s time to add an incredible new game show to your watch list this summer! Lucky 13 is an upcoming game show that is ready to go above and beyond to shake up the traditional trivia formula, but how, you ask? The official description of the series reads as follows:

“Co-hosted by Shaquille O'Neal and Gina Rodriguez, 'Lucky 13' is a high-stakes prime-time game show that'll have viewers on the edge of their seats while shouting answers at their screens. From the creative who introduced the world to 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' 'Lucky 13' tests contestants' knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a cunning twist: Just how well do they know what they know ... and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don't know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they've answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash jackpot.”

This all-new game show is set to premiere very soon, so if you don’t want to miss out, keep reading below to discover where and when to watch Lucky 13!

Is ‘Lucky 13’ Premiering on TV?

Lucky 13 will premiere on Thursday, July 18th, at 9/8c on ABC. Lucky 13 will join the channel’s already impressive summertime roster of popular game shows, which includes returning series such as Celebrity Family Feud, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and Press Your Luck.

Is ‘Lucky 13’ Streaming Online?

If you’re unable to watch an episode of Lucky 13 live when it airs on ABC, there’s no need to stress. There are two ways that you can stream the series online! Firstly, you can watch Lucky 13 via the official ABC website. New episodes will be available to stream for free on the website from the following day after they air.

Do I Need Hulu To Stream 'Lucky 13'?

Another option for streaming is Hulu, which will also have all new episodes of Lucky 13 available to watch from the following day. If you don’t currently have a Hulu subscription, it is currently priced at $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year) on an ad-based plan, or $17.99 per month on an ad-free plan. If you are eligible to receive a student discount, you can get an ad-based Hulu plan for the very low price of just $1.99 per month! For a comprehensive list of Hulu’s different subscription plans and prices, please check out the link below for more details:

Watch the ‘Lucky 13’ Promo

An official promo for Lucky 13 was recently uploaded to the ABC website, which you can view here. A second promo, highlighting O’Neal and Rodriguez’s comedic chemistry as co-hosts, was also released on ABC's YouTube Channel on June 19th, 2024.

What’s the ‘Lucky 13’ Episode Release Schedule?

Following its premiere, new episodes of Lucky 13 will air every Thursday on ABC in the same time slot. The number of episodes in the first season is currently unconfirmed, so keep an eye on this space for updates as they are announced.

More Game Shows Like ‘Lucky 13’ You Can Watch Right Now

As mentioned above, Lucky 13 is the latest addition to ABC’s killer line-up of prime-time game shows. If you need more star-studded and family-oriented game shows in your life, why not check out the other insanely popular offerings that ABC is airing this summer?

'Celebrity Family Feud'

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud is an entertaining spin-off of the original series, in which two families (with five members each) face off to guess the answers to survey questions. In this version, celebrities take on the reigns as contestants, with the goal of raising money for their chosen charities. This current season will see the likes of musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion, Tori Kelly, and the band Earth, Wind & Fire, competing.

'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Currently hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire challenges contestants to answer multiple-choice trivia questions against a ticking clock. This year, the series is celebrating its 25th anniversary and will feature celebrity pairs playing to win up to $1 million for charities of their choosing. Some contestant teams this season include John Stamos and Dave Coulier (Full House), Ray Romano and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), as well as Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs).

'Press Your Luck'

Since being revived in 2019, actress Elizabeth Banks has hosted Press Your Luck. This trivia-based show sees contestants answer questions correctly to earn spins on a large game board, where they can win cash and other prizes. However, they must try to avoid the ‘Whammy’ space, which leads to the show’s mascot, a red cartoon creature known as Whammy, taking away their winnings.

