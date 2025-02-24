Drew Starkey found plenty of success thanks to Outer Banks. But with the Netflix hit coming to an end soon, the actor has found his next project. According to Deadline, Starkey will star in Lucky. The upcoming Apple TV+ book adaptation will feature Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role. The project will bring Marissa Stapley’s action-packed narrative from the page to the screen. Anya Taylor-Joy will play a young woman who leaves a violent life of crime behind her. But when a dangerous situation forces her to return to her old ways, Lucky will need to do everything in her power to move on from her past. Drew Starkey will portray Lucky's husband, Cary.

Drew Starkey's popularity has grown in recent years due to how the actor stepped into the shoes of Rafe Cameron in Outer Banks. The successful Netflix drama follows two groups of teenagers who look for a lost treasure in North Carolina. Starkey's role was a major one, with the actor being a part of thirty-nine episodes of Outer Banks to date. Before becoming a part of the Netflix drama that has run over the course of four seasons, Drew Starkey was seen as a character named Tim in a single episode of Doom Patrol. The performer is also known for bringing Hawkins to life in Scream: Resurrection.

Apple TV+ has chosen Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas as the showrunners of Lucky. Tropper will also serve as the writer of the highly-anticipated series. Before being given the opportunity to bring Marissa Stapley’s story from the page to the screen, Jonathan Propper worked as a writer on The Adam Project and This is Where I Leave You. Cassie Pappas is one of the producers of Silo. Apple TV+ has experienced how Pappas was able to turn the series starring Rebecca Ferguson into a major success for the streaming platform, which is why the company is confident in the potential of Lucky.

The Cast of 'Lucky'

Image via Apple TV+

Drew Starkey and Anya Taylor-Joy won't be the only performers keeping audiences on the edge of their seats once Lucky premieres on Apple TV+. Timothy Olyphant, Annette Bening and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor have also been cast in the adaptation. Olyphant is ready to make a statement with his role as Kirsh in Alien: Earth. The upcoming television series will expand on the world of the theatrical franchise that continued with last year's Alien: Romulus. And before officially becoming a part of Lucky, Annette Bening starred in the gripping miniseries titled Apples Never Fall.

A release date for Lucky hasn't been set by Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.