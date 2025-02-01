Timothy Olyphant has joined the cast of Lucky, the television adaptation Apple TV+ is currently working on. According to Deadline, the actor will appear in the project that will be based on the novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley. The book follows a young woman who leaves behind a life of crime in order to look for a less violent routine. However, unexpected events will force the protagonist of Lucky to quickly jump back into her criminal ways in order to move on from her past. The Apple TV+ show will take audiences along for the ride while a former criminal finds a new life for herself.

Lucky will also feature Anya Taylor-Joy and Annette Bening in prominent roles. Taylor-Joy recently delighted the world with her performance in Furiosa: A Mad Max Story. The prequel story showed a different side of the titular character, with Taylor-Joy moving forward with the role after Charlize Theron played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. While Taylor-Joy had been attached to the project for a while, Annette Bening's casting in Lucky was announced recently. The artist was previously seen as a talented author and swimmer in Nyad, which she also scored an Academy Award nomination for..

Timothy Olyphant has been seen in a wide variety of projects in recent years. The actor became a part of the galaxy far, far away thanks to shows such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Bobba Fett. After starring in a couple of Star Wars stories, Olyphant appeared as Rod Reyes in Daisy Jones & the Six. Lucky will provide Timothy Olyphant with the opportunity to join an unpredictable adventure about a young woman using dangerous abilities to save her life. Live-action roles are perfect for displaying Timothy Olyphant's talent on the screen, but the actor has recently worked in a couple of voice roles. The actor was heard in both Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Terminator Zero.

Apple TV+'s Slate Continues To Grow

Close

Lucky will be one of the multiple drama television series Apple TV+ is currently working on. The streaming platform is developing yet another season of Slow Horses, after the fourth installment of the show starring Gary Oldman came to a close during the fall. Apple TV+ is also working on new episodes of The Morning Show. The acclaimed project starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Withe