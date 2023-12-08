The Big Picture Bob Odenkirk's 14-year run on AMC comes to an end with the cancellation of his show Lucky Hank, which had just 260,000 viewers on its final episode.

Odenkirk played the role of Hank Devereaux, a professor facing challenges in his career and personal life at a Pennsylvania college.

Despite the cancellation, AMC is proud of Lucky Hank and hopes the eight existing episodes will continue to find new fans on AMC+.

Bob Odenkirk has finally run out of luck as his run on AMC has finally come to an end with the cancellation of his series Lucky Hank. He was on the air consistently for 14 years, starting in 2009 when he joined the cast of Breaking Bad, before going on to superstardom as the lead in the spin-off show, Better Call Saul. Lucky Hank wrapped up with just 260,000 viewers on the same day of its final episode.

Odenkirk played the role of Hank Devereaux, a professor of writing at a fictitious Pennsylvania college. Hank's challenges with both his students and his own stagnant writing career resulted in a public outburst which very much went viral, putting his teaching tenure and position as the head of the school's English department in jeopardy.

“We’re proud of Lucky Hank and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille and the entire cast and crew,” AMC said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans — or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College.”

What Did Bob Odenkirk Do After 'Better Call Saul'?

Close

Speaking with Collider when the series was released, Odenkirk was massively enthusiastic about getting the chance to change characters, having spent over a decade in the slimy, slippery shoes of Saul Goodman. There was, to Odenkirk, a wholesome and happy energy about the character of Hank Deveraux Jr. which he engaged with enormously.

The things that I liked about this project were the character was funny and he knew he was funny, as opposed to Saul. Saul is funny, but you laugh at him, you don’t laugh with him so much. This guy was making jokes, all the time. I loved getting to play that. I love getting to play a guy who was closer to me in age.I love this guy, Hank Devereaux Jr., because he loves his wife and she loves him, and he loves his daughter, even though she’s annoyed by him. It was a person and a world and a universe that I could relate to and that was just very refreshing, after the loneliness of Jimmy McGill’s world.

Lucky Hank's first and only season is available to watch on AMC+.