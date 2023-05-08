Editor’s Note: This article contains major spoilers for Lucky Hank Season 1.Throughout the finale of Lucky Hank, the new AMC series starring Bob Odenkirk, there was a different show that had recently come to a close which felt almost like a mirror image of this one. At the end of Season 1 of Better Call Saul, a prequel series that would end up surpassing its Breaking Bad roots, Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill made a significant change that would forever alter the course of his life. It was not a positive one and would instead mark the beginning of his transformation into the charismatic yet cruel Saul Goodman. In Lucky Hank, Odenkirk’s Hank Devereaux goes through a similar change. However, it is in the opposite direction as he finally stands up for his colleagues, sees his father for who he really is, and goes to be with his wife Lily (Mireille Enos) after all. On the surface, it seems like it is about as happy an ending to the show’s first season as we were ever going to get. At the same time, it has more in common with Better Call Saul in that any catharsis to be felt in this change is underwritten with tragedy. Each man wants to do right, but that is not always so easy.

You see, Hank remains a troubled guy who just can’t seem to get out of his own way. While different in profession, disposition, and level of beardedness from Jimmy, Odenkirk delicately instills him with a similar sense of emotional strife over the course of this season. Underneath all the snark and barbs he hurls at those around him, Hank is a broken man who hasn’t ever really looked in the mirror. The show is one with plenty of earned humor, but there is a sadness that grows more present the longer it goes on. He carries with him a pain about his father leaving all the way into adulthood that subsequently hardens into resentment. When he then discovers his father to be a fraud who is so desperate to cling to his status that he lies in a published paper, this is enough to make Hank realize that he should tender his resignation at his college and finally leave behind this life he has never really been happy with in the first place. He does so after helping to protect his colleagues from termination by turning the tables on the corrupt administrator who is gunning for another job elsewhere. There is even a moment where he makes peace with the student he fought with in the beginning. Despite all this, the final scene complicates Hank’s transformation.

New York Won’t Solve All of Hank’s Problems

The closing internal monologue from Hank shows he has finally realized what it is that he had and how he wants to focus on that rather than live in unhappiness any longer. Referring back to the dinner episode where he and his colleagues discussed what percentage of unhappiness they would have to be before making a change, it seemed like he might never reach such a point. That he has now done so should feel triumphant and the rare smile that we see begin to sneak onto his face as he drives to New York seems like it could be a hopeful sign for the future. However, when he then arrives at Lily’s apartment, there is a sense that his change may have come too late. Just like with Jimmy and Better Call Saul, it is a satisfying conclusion in a narrative sense that remains sad the more that you play it back in your memory. In the case of Hank, he does seem like he has realized what life he wants to live. The only thing is that the tragedy comes in how it may no longer be something that is possible.

From the moment he knocks on the door, we can see in Lily’s eyes that this is not just a surprise. Before she smiles at his arrival, there is a quiet sense of sadness we see play out in rapid succession in Enos’ performance that hits like a train. When she opens the door, Hank is there, and the two embrace for what feels like the first time they have truly done so in quite a while. Though this scene is brief, there is an energy to it that is different from any that have preceded it. Hank is still as snarky as ever, making quips about parking and the bathroom, though it doesn’t feel like there is any anger behind it. He seems almost peaceful at finally having left behind so much of what was bringing him pain and allowing himself the potential to be happy. This even culminates in a joke about him finally being able to use the bathroom which was in keeping with this silly yet bittersweet debut season. As he cries out in joy, it is everything else that is juxtaposed against it which reveals lingering troubles lie ahead.

When we are alone with Lily again in the rest of the apartment, she first laughs at her dork of a husband before something else begins to take hold. Her face begins to fall and she looks more conflicted about the man that has now entered into this new life she was building for herself. Though the show had been primarily centered around Hank’s midlife crisis and the trauma that informed it, Lily’s own journey was always just as crucial. Though she still cares deeply for her husband, she also had to put up with his stubbornness and selfishness more than almost anyone. Going to New York had given her space from this and, now that he has shown up here, any excitement to be had on her end fades almost immediately. The final shot we see is her sitting alone with more conflicted emotions hanging in the air. While different in genre, it is this shared sense of conflictedness with Better Call Saul that makes Lucky Hank similarly interesting even if it wasn’t quite as spectacular as that. Though the choices Odenkirk’s characters make in each are different in intent, one being about leaving behind resentment and the other leaning into it, what unites them is there may soon be just as much pain coming for each of them. Each wants to do right, but right is not always in the cards.

