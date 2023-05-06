Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Lucky Hank, Season 1, Episode 5.Thanks to a smart blend of sharp, biting commentary and sarcasm that engages audiences, Lucky Hank has quickly become one of this season’s best new series, and for good reason. With enough humor to prompt belly laughs thanks to quick-witted writing and masterclass performances from an ensemble cast, the Bob Odenkirk-led series from showrunners Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein is a charming, uproarious portrait of a dissatisfied man engulfed by his own insecurities and limitations stemming from an existential crisis. Across its exquisite seven episodes leading up to its Season Finale this Sunday, Lucky Hank masterfully tunes its sweet and salty slice-of-life narrative with that of a family drama sprinkled into a lighthearted workplace comedy that is an affecting walk between hilarity and heartbreak.

But as the series tackles the depths of existentialism and one man’s struggle with his past following a deep abandonment wound that has left indelible imprints on his outlook, Lucky Hank is exactly the kind of comedy the television landscape needs. It’s rooted in realism and dark humor that's built on cynical, yet accurate representations of life. It’s this tragic awakening in Hank that blows a fuse to deliver audiences one of the best episodes on TV this year, surveying the human landscape with an award-worthy performance from Odenkirk as the series’ titular character. While it’s not enough to be edgy with this particular facet of humor, Season 1’s fifth episode, “The Clock” is one of the series’ most definitive. This true standout goes for the jugular with audiences not expecting a sudden turn, tapping into some very disturbing levels of discomfort. It’s this very blend from creators and writers Zelman and Lieberstein that sets the show up for more than just a lighthearted tale of a disgruntled intellectual, exhausted by the ins and outs of his life, but one that changes everything we know about the show.

How “The Clock” Episode Changes Everything

Indisputably one of the best episodes of Lucky Hank so far, “The Clock” is a particularly funny one...until it isn’t. Helping audiences learn more about Hank’s character and his reasons for being such a curmudgeon, the episode delves into some very dark subject matter that nails its understanding of our anti-hero most compassionately. Directed by Jude Weng and written by Zelman and Lieberstein, “The Clock” features one of the items found in the shipping crate placed outside Hank’s home containing his father’s belongings. Though Hank was initially unable to leave his home due to the crate blocking exits in the episode “Escape,” he finally busts it open and discovers his favorite item: a majestic, freestanding weight-driven pendulum grandfather clock that holds significance to his pain. However, this clock, as palatial as it is, is a MacGuffin, triggering Hank, tick by tick-tock. It is an episode that delves deeper not just into the psyche of our anti-hero, but one that holds compassion toward the welfare of our complex trauma and wounds.

While the previous episode, “The Goose Boxer,” found Hank’s wife Lily (Mireille Enos) heading to New York for an interview at the Arlyle School and in the way of a kiss from ex-boyfriend Tom (Chris Diamantopoulos), issues are officially abound. Fast-forward to “The Clock” and Hank is now fighting his long-stemming abandonment issues from a fractured relationship with his father during a department staff dinner at his house after Lily tries to make a decision about the job offer. Though she tries to downplay what will actually happen, despite Hank coming across a compromising text alluding to the events that previously transpired between Lily and Tom, he jumps to conclusions brimming with childhood insecurities and the gaping loss of a father who just walked out on him and his mother, for no reason he understands.

The Clock Itself Is Symbolic of His Childhood

With the clock acting like a childhood friend to Hank, we learn through flashbacks that young Hank would put his head inside of it as a way to drown out his parents’ fighting. In an interesting complexity signifying the grandfather clock’s value, Hank tries to bring it into the house by himself ahead of the dinner, but is unable to carry it because it’s too heavy. Even when he asks for his English department friends to help, none are able to because it isn’t their weight to carry: it’s Hank’s. As the party is about to start and the clock is officially in the house, Hank tries his hardest to drown out the noise. Between Gracie’s (Suzanne Cryer) gloating over a submission in The Atlantic to Paul (Cedric Yarbrough) being a pest in trying to buy Hank’s house when his family leaves for New York, the English department chairman begins to self-affirm, stating to himself how his wife loves him, and it’s just a job.

Suddenly spiraling and becoming a visual product of his own anxiety, Hank tells Julie (Olivia Scott Welch) that her mom is leaving them, mixing up details until their daughter decides to pull Lily aside. While Hank cannot hear, he knows he’s jumped to conclusions. Lily, returning to the dinner frustrated, begins to poke at her husband’s insecurities with tensions bubbling ever so gently across conversations, including her engaging in Paul’s wish to buy the house before stating to Hank that Julie and her husband are going to New York with her.

While Paul brings up a story about how he met his now wife, Hank bitterly brings up Tom, and it is at this moment we see an insecure man unraveling at the seams. Scared his wife will abandon him like his father, Hank’s childhood feelings are front and center for everyone to watch in the most tragic, poetic way. The episode takes an even darker turn for a series that is one of the most impactful on cable today when we discover the root of Hank’s trauma. While Lily tells Hank her job has nothing to do with him and her wants, Hank begins to break down, and we are transported to a flashback where we learn Hank tried to commit suicide after hearing that his father was leaving. Tying a rope to the chandelier in his father’s home office and stepping up onto a chair, young Hank is about to step off as the lighting fixture collapses to the floor. Hank Sr. walks in at the exact moment of realizing the circumstances for his son sitting on the floor with a rope around his neck and the shattered fixture but chooses to walk out instead of helping him.

Bob Odenkirk’s Performance of the Year

Of course, we know Bob Odenkirk is one of the best actors of our generation, but it was this episode that gave us the beloved star’s most tender, heartfelt, and poignant performance to date. As we learn the trauma young Hank went through, Odenkirk’s embodiment of that pain is one you cannot help but sympathize with. When his character begins to sob uncontrollably at the dinner table upon recalling the suicide attempt, it is a performance that will break your heart and enthrall you as this man, known for his comedy and wit, can give such gravitas to a moment that is tempered with complexities and undercurrents of depression.

As everyone at the dinner table begins to feel sorry for Hank, they leave with Lily starting to mend the broken pieces of her husband by herself. It’s a beautiful performance from Enos as well, who delivers just enough nuance to balance Odenkirk’s, with the pair never outdoing each other for a blend that is rooted in a complementary marriage of exceptional writing and talent. While Hank tells her everything, he also admits that when he told his mother about the attempt, all she said was, “We’ll never talk about this again,” ensuring he kept the secret up until this moment.

This episode, being nothing like what we expected from the series, lays out some very poignant conversations, but also proves that this series is one of the best to date and will likely serve as a masterclass in writing and performing. With the theme of abandonment and unprocessed feelings buried so deep, Odenkirk’s explosive response is one that you can’t help but wonder how the actor perfected a scene that is so heartbreaking, yet incredibly authentic to real-world feelings and emotions that are rooted in trauma. The way Odenkirk immerses himself into the world of Hank and his midlife crisis as opposed to his previous characters like Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul is unrecognizable, and shows us how much the actor is in a league of his own when it comes to a performance like this.

