Anya Taylor-Joy over the last decade has quickly become one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars. The actress' latest horror thriller The Gorge recently broke records on Apple TV+. Taylor-Joy will soon be reteaming with the streaming service for the upcoming TV series Lucky. The thriller is adapted from Marissa Stapley’s novel of the same name. Now, coming off casting news earlier this week, we have our first look at Taylor-Joy as the show’s main character, Lucky.

Two images released by Apple Studios set the moody stage for the series. The first shot shows Lucky walking at night, looking over her shoulder with the city behind her. The other image is Lucky getting very intimate with her husband Cary, played by Drew Starkey. The two stills seem to be connected as Taylor-Joy is wearing the same dress in both.

What's ‘Lucky’ About?

Close

Lucky follows our young title character “who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.” Alongside Taylor-Joy and Starkey, the series also stars Timothy Olyphant (John), Annette Bening (Priscilla) and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Billie). Taylor-Joy will also serve as an executive producer with Reese Witherspoon and Jonathan Tropper (See, The Adam Project). The latter of which wrote and co-showruns the series. Trooper is working with co-showrunner Cassie Pappas (Silo). Directors for the series feature Jonathan Van Tulleken, Greg Yaitanes (House of the Dragon) and Jet Wilkinson (How to Get Away with Murder). Lucky will serve as Taylor-Joy’s first major leading TV role since her breakout performance in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. While she was known for films like The Witch, Split and Emma at the time, this 2020 limited series is what brought the actress into mainstream pop culture. Her preference as famous chess player Beth Hermon also won Taylor-Joy multiple awards, including a Golden Globe. In the time since that series' debut, she’s starred in major genre films like Last Night in Soho, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with her recurring role in the Peaky Blinders TV series keeping her screen roots intact. Because of that, and the impressive range she's shown over the years, it’ll be exciting to see what Taylor-Joy brings to Lucky.

When Does ‘Lucky’ Release?

Lucky currently doesn't have a set release date yet for Apple TV+. Given that we just got our first look at the limited-series, we should hear more information on that front in the near future. The series is currently in its first week of production in Las Vegas before moving filming to Los Angeles. While we await more news, you can stream Taylor-Joy's The Gorge on Apple TV+.