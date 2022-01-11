Fans of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy will soon be able to get a new look at the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. A new documentary, Lucy and Desi will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in March, directed by comedy queen herself, Amy Poehler.

The documentary will look at both the careers and the relationship of Ball and Arnaz as they "reinvented the medium [of comedy], on screen and behind the cameras". The film is ste to feature interviews with Ball and Arnaz's children, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr, as well as Bette Midler, Carol Burnett, Laura LaPlaca, Eduardo Machado, Charo, Journey Gunderson, Gregg Oppenheimer, David Daniels, and Norman Lear.

Poehler previously directed 2021's Moxie (starring Hadley Robinson and Alycia Pascual-Pena), and 2019's Wine Country (starring Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer), making Lucy and Desi her third film, written by Mark Monroe. Poehler and Monroe were also producers for the film, alongside Michael Rosenberg, Justin Wilkes, Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Nigel Sincalir. Lucy and Desi competes with Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, a fictional look at the lives of Ball and Arnaz, starring Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Arnaz.

Lucy and Desi premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 4. In the meantime, fans can rewatch the classic series I Love Lucy on Paramount+.

Check out the film's synopsis and poster below:

"Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together. Their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television, I Love Lucy. Desi - an immigrant from Cuba who lost everything in exile, became a band leader, and eventually a brilliant producer and technical pioneer. Lucy came from nothing and, with an unrivaled work ethic, built a career as a model, chorus girl and eventually as an actor in the studio system. She found her calling in comedy, first in radio. When Lucille was finally granted the opportunity to have her own show, she insisted that her real-life spouse, Desi, be cast as her husband. Defying the odds, they reinvented the medium, on screen and behind the cameras."

