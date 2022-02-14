Amazon has just dropped a new trailer for their latest original documentary, Lucy and Desi, directed by multi-hyphenate actress and comedian Amy Poehler.

The film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year to great reviews, focuses on the unlikely relationship — both on screen and off — shared by golden age TV personality Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, both real-life lovers and I Love Lucy co-stars. It examines the love they had for one another, and how their relationship led to Lucy, considered one of the most influential TV shows in Hollywood history. (If you saw WandaVision, you'll probably already know that Lucy inspired the first couple of episodes.) It's set to be released on March 4, exclusively on Prime Video.

Featuring interviews with Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Bette Midler, Carol Burnett, Laura LaPlaca, Eduardo Machado Charo, Journey Gunderson, Gregg Oppenheimer, David Daniels, Norman Lear, and Desi Arnaz Jr.

Check out the new trailer below. Lucy & Desi was directed by Amy Poehler, based on a script by Mark Monroe. Produced by Michael Rosenberg, Justin Wilkes, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Nigel Sinclair, Poehler, and Monroe.

Here's the official synopsis for Lucy & Desi:

"From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together. Their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television, I Love Lucy. Desi – an immigrant from Cuba who lost everything in exile, became a band leader, and eventually a brilliant producer and technical pioneer. Lucille came from nothing and, with an unrivaled work ethic, built a career as a model, chorus girl and eventually as an actor in the studio system. She found her calling in comedy, first in radio. When Lucille was finally granted the opportunity to have her own television show, she insisted that her real-life spouse, Desi, be cast as her husband. Defying the odds, they re-invented the medium, on the screen and behind the cameras. The foundation of I Love Lucy was the constant rupture and repair of unconditional love. What Lucy and Desi couldn’t make work with each other, they gave to the rest of the world. Lucy and Desi is an insightful and intimate peek behind the curtain of these two remarkable trailblazers – featuring interviews with Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Norman Lear, Desi Arnaz Jr, Carol Burnett, and Bette Midler."

