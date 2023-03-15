Netflix is taking a chance with another page-to-screen adaptation, this time with Josie Silver's romance novel One Day in December. According to Deadline, the streamer is currently developing the novel as a television series, with Lucy Boynton attached to lead. She is also set to executive produce alongside Drake Doremus and Contenta Superba's Joel Stillerman. Doremus and Stillerman are developing, with Doremus as writer and director and Fifth Season as the involved company.

One Day in December centers on a woman named Laurie (Boynton) who's resistant to the idea of love at first sight – until she encounters it herself. After spotting a man through a bus window, Laurie is certain he's the one, keeping a lookout for him wherever she goes. Years pass without ever seeing him again. But as these things tend to go, Laurie and the man eventually meet again at a Christmas party. The catch? The man, Jack, is Laurie's best friend Sarah's boyfriend. Per publisher Penguin Random House, "What follows for Laurie, Sarah, and Jack is ten years of friendship, heartbreak, missed opportunities, roads not taken, and destinies reconsidered."

The adaptation follows on the heels of a busy few years for Boynton, who most recently starred in Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye, which also released on Netflix. The film followed detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) who is enlisted to solve a murder with the help of a young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Earlier in her career, Boynton hit the spotlight thanks to the Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. She also starred in The Ipcress Files, The Politician, and will next be seen in the upcoming Chevalier.

Doremus Has Worked on Similar Projects

Throughout his career thus far, Doremus has established himself as a filmmaker capable of taking on romance-centered stories, with a majority of his prior work nesting in the genre in some way. While he made his feature directorial debut with Moonpie in 2006, he began to receive larger recognition with the 2010 Sundance premiere of dramedy Douchebag. Doremus followed with Like Crazy, continuing to garner wider praise in part because of the film's star power, which includes the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Felicity Jones, and the late Anton Yelchin. Doremus most recently wrote and directed Endings, Beginnings.

One Day in December currently has no projected release window, as it is still in the early development stages. In the meantime, check out our interview with Boynton and The Pale Blue Eye co-star Harry Lawtey below: