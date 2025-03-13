Lucy Dacus has dropped the fourth single from her upcoming fourth album Forever is a Feeling, scheduled for release on March 28, 2025. The new song, titled "Talk," previews another deeply personal track from the singer-songwriter's highly-anticipated record. "Talk," which Dacus co-produced alongside Blake Mills, follows the album's previously-released singles "Limerence" and "Best Guess," with "Ankles" — also released just a month ago — marking the boygenius member's first-ever solo Top 10 radio hit.

Dacus, whose sound leans heavily on alternative and folk, is best known for her vulnerable songwriting style. In the latest track, the singer makes it known she wants the conversation going. "Why can't we talk anymore? / We used to talk for hours / Do I make you nervous or bored? / Or did I drink you to the last drop?" Dacus sings in the chorus, lamenting the romance that has since dwindled. "I didn't mean to start / Talking in the past tense / I guess I don't know what I think / 'Til I start talking," Dacus reminisces about the hours-long conversation that has begun to fade.

Lucy Dacus Is Set To Drop Her Most Personal Record Yet

Earlier this week, Dacus revealed the full tracklisting for her forthcoming fourth album, which includes a collaboration with Hozier. The album, which will consist of 13 tracks, will include the songs "Calliope Prelude," "Big Deal," "Modigliani, "For Keeps, "Forever Is A Feeling," "Come Out," "Bullseye" featuring Hozier, "Most Wanted Man," and "Lost Time." Dacus also announced the North American and European tour in support of her upcoming album, where she will be joined by special guests Katie Gavin and rising artist Jasmine.4.T. Ahead of the upcoming Forever Is a Feeling Tour, the singer will also perform in museums and special places in Amsterdam, Berlin, and London. Tickets are available via the singer's official website.

Dacus is part of the indie rock supergroup called boygenius, which consists of American singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Dacus herself. The trio has released critically acclaimed tracks like "Not Strong Enough," "Cool About It," "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry," "Me & My Dog," "True Blue," "Souvenir," "Afraid of Heights," and "Letter to an Old Poet." As a solo artist, Dacus — whose hit tracks include "Night Shift" and "Hot & Heavy" — has released a total of three studio albums. This includes 2016's No Burden, 2018's Historian, and 2021's Home Video, with Forever is a Feeling serving as the fourth one.

Forever is a Feeling drops on March 28 through Geffen Records/Polydor Label Group. Listen to Dacus' new song above.