Lucy Lawless has thrived in the sci-fi, fantasy and action genres for years now with a slew of standout titles to her name including Xena: Warrior Princess, Battlestar Galactica and Spartacus. But even with all that experience, her latest feature, The Spine of Night, still feels like a wholly unique, one-of-a-kind production that takes her craft into new territory.

The movie is an ultra-violent epic told through hand-drawn rotoscope animation. The tale spans eras highlighting those who come together to stop a sinister force wielding a devastating amount of dark magic. The Spine of Night does have an anthology feel to it, but there is one especially prominent character significantly contributing to both the heart and the framework of the film, and that’s Lawless as Tzod, a shamaness with experience harnessing such power who watches as it falls into the wrong hands.

Yes, The Spine of Night draws inspiration from works like Ralph Bakshi’s The Lord of the Rings and Heavy Metal, but given the fact that pieces like those are now few and far between, Spine of Night feels like a special treat, a rare opportunity to go big, go dark and use this fantasy world to dig into real world flaws. As Lawless herself put it while on Collider Connected, The Spine of Night is “bonkers.” She continued:

“I just thought it was cool and bizarre, and kind of ugly beautiful. And my lawyer said, ‘Lucy, do you really want to be seen that way?’ And I went, ‘Yeah!’ [Laughs] Because there’s this sort of a lump of a woman. She’s a shamaness and she walks like a caveman, she’s Australopithecus walking, and she’s cool. She’s awesome, she’s magic and she’s ugly beautiful.”

Back on Xena, Lawless came to realize she was a “killer looper” and ADR pro, something that came in handy big time on The Spine of Night because of the unique animation process. When Lawless was pitched the project, it wasn’t about assessing the potential of the film through concept art and story details; she actually got to see a rough cut of the film. That also meant that when the time came to record her dialogue, she was challenged to match what she was doing to the finished animation:

“Because [director] Phil [Gelatt] was working at this on his own, you’re locked into the picture, so the rhythm of the person speaking who initially did it is the rhythm that you have to go by. It’s not necessarily what you would have done. Most animation they do the voice first and then they animate to picture, but this is the other way around.”

Given the fact that Collider Connected is about retracing the steps that led to our guest’s latest project, much of this conversation with Lawless focused on fantasy material. So what exactly keeps bringing her back to the genre? Here’s how she put it:

“Fantasy chose me. I always look for the mundane. The banality of evil is what makes evil interesting and quirky. You can embed truth within the fantasy. It’s like Battlestar Galactic had a lot of sociopolitical commentary to make in a way that is embedded in that narrative so people can discuss deeper meanings afterwards. It gives you lots to think about. The story they’re telling is not the story underneath it all.”

If you’d like to hear more from Lawless on The Spine of Night, how Whoopi Goldberg inspired her at a young age, what it was like making her way from Hercules and the Amazon Women to Xena, and so much more, be sure to check out our full conversation in the video at the top of this article or the podcast below:

Lucy Lawless:

00:29 - What drew Lawless to The Spine of Night ?

? 01:41 - The commercial that inspired Lawless to pursue acting.

02:34 - How Whoopi Goldberg inspired Lawless at a young age.

03:18 - Lawless discusses her experience studying acting in Vancouver; disregarding the naysayers.

05:08 - Having zero interest in athletics and fantasy sci-fi when she first started out.

05:43 - The benefits of having the sketch comedy show Funny Business as her first on-screen credit.

as her first on-screen credit. 06:30 - How did Lawless go about keeping that youthful spontaneity when she was more exposed to critiques of her work?

07:19 - Lawless looks back at scoring a role in Hercules and the Amazon Women .

. 08:22 - Why there were less nerves stepping on to the set of Xena ; meeting Renée O’Connor

; meeting Renée O’Connor 09:16 - What was it like jumping from role to role in that franchise before settling on Xena?

09:55 - Lawless looks back on when she first found out viewers suspected Xena and Gabrielle were queer characters; becoming a hugely influential voice in the community.

11:40 - Lawless offers thoughts for those who might be afraid to use their platforms to support causes that are important to them.

14:17 - What kinds of opportunities was Lawless getting after Xena ? Were the roles similar?

? Were the roles similar? 15:47 - Which past project scared Lawless the most?

16:45 - Lawless revisits her cameo in 2000’s Spider-Man .

. 17:38 - Lawless looks back on some of her favorite TV guest appearances.

18:19 - Lawless revisits the character of Ruby and the cancelation of Ash vs. Evil Dead .

. 19:42 - Lawless was able to see a rough cut of The Spine of Night when the project was first pitched to her.

when the project was first pitched to her. 21:17 - How Lawless taps into the physicality of the character while doing her voice work.

22:50 - Would Lawless prefer to do her voice work with complete animation or while the visuals are still being developed?

24:15 - “Fantasy chose me;” why Lawless loves the genre.

25:13 - What Lawless hopes studios take note of when they watch something outside the box like The Spine of Night .

. 28:08 - Random questions begin! Find out what shows Lawless binge-watched recently, the iconic role from a past film she would love to play, the new hobbies she picked up during lockdown, hear about her plans to make a documentary and what props and costumes she’s kept over the years.

