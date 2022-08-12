Hollywood superstar Lucy Liu has barely taken a break from the TV world and is already gearing up to return. As Variety reports exclusively, the Kill Bill and Charlie's Angels star is joining Netflix limited series A Man in Full, which has been ordered by the streamer in a slate of six one-hour episodes back in November. The series will center around a real estate mogul who falls from grace when faced with sudden bankruptcy, and the people around him who try to take advantage of his downfall.

Liu joins leading actor and two-time Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), who will play the titular "man", Charlie Croker. As the series’ synopsis goes, Croker will not let his empire go down easy, no matter how messy things get. This means he’ll be crude, rude and irrepressible to whoever wants to profit off his demise. Liu embodies a character named Joyce Newman, the founder of a successful clean beauty company with a crisis of conscience — which is terrible for business and is sure to anger her co-workers.

A TV veteran, Liu has had long-running guest roles in series like CBS’s Pearl, acclaimed courtroom drama Ally McBeal and Southland. Her longest TV stint was in mystery series Elementary, in which she played Sherlock Holmes’ (Johnny Lee Miller) partner Joan Watson for seven seasons. In cinema, Liu was recently in Stage Mother and is featured in upcoming Warner Bros.and DC blockbuster Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

A Man in Full is based on the 1998 novel of the same name by best-selling author Tom Wolfe. The story is adapted for television by 11-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley, who acts as showrunner, executive producer, and pens the episodes. Kelley previously adapted other novels into massively popular series such as Big Little Lies and Big Sky, and also created acclaimed shows like Boston Legal and Doogie Howser. Kelley is working on the A Man in Full adaptation with Regina King (One Night in Miami…), who is attached to direct the series’ first three episodes.

Aside from Liu and Daniels, A Man in Full is also set to feature Diane Lane (Y: The Last Man), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), Jon Michael Hill (Elementary), and Chanté Adams (A League of Their Own).

Netflix is yet to announce further details from A Man in Full, including additional cast members, directors and expected release date.