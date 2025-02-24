Recently, CBS launched the highly-anticipated series, Watson. The series is led by Morris Chestnut, who plays the iconic character of Dr. John Watson. Watson's release has since begged the question of the chances of a potential revival of Elementary on CBS, securing the revival as yet another show to carry on the torch of Sherlock Holmes on the network. CBS' Elementary ran from 2012 to 2019, serving as a modern-day take on Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic private detective. The series saw Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu cast as Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson. In light of recent developments in regard to Holmes' content, Liu was quizzed on a potential revival.

Elementary remains well-loved with all seven seasons of the show, now streaming on Prime Video, enjoy impressive scores of 95% from critics and 89% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Liu is currently invested in her action-comedy Old Guy, and in an interview with Screen Rant, the actres was quizzed about the future of the Sherlock Holmes-based procedural drama. "I don't think about it, because it feels like we really had closure on it," the two-time Emmy nominee tells the outlet. "Thank you for watching the seven seasons of Elementary. I feel like it was such a blur, because when you're doing television, you're on a treadmill, and you just can't stop."

While Liu does not seem overly excited by the prospect of an Elementary revival, the actress does reveal that she is excited to see even more works curated from the world established by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. She adds:

"So, I just loved working with Rob Doherty, who created the show and created these very interesting characters that developed and could grow and change. I don't know that that would ever happen, but I'm glad that people are still able to have spinoffs on Holmes, because obviously, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was on to something, and the legacy continues."

Who Worked on 'Elementary'?

Image via CBS

As previously stated, Elementary ran from 2012 to 2019, with the show created and written for television by Robert Doherty. The likes of Jeffrey Paul King, Kelly Wheeler, Jason Tracey, Bob Goodman, and Craig Sweeny all have story credits on the show which spanned 150 episodes. Directing the most episodes on the show are Guy Ferland with 22 episodes directed. Next is Christine Moore with 20 episodes directed and John Polson in third with 19. Besides Miller and Liu, Elementary also stars Aidan Quinn, Jon Michael Hill, John Noble, and Ophelia Lovibond, among others.

All seven seasons of Elementary are available to stream on Prime Video.