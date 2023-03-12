Lucy Liu is one of the most recognizable and well-regarded Asian American actresses with a relatively recent yet fruitful career that has spanned multiple decades. From roles in high-octane action films to voice work in beloved animated films to roles in award-winning dramas, Liu has had an extensive and variety-filled career. Even with newer upcoming roles such as the villain Kalypso in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Liu continues to be a mainstay household name in the minds of film fans and audiences worldwide.

RELATED: Austin Butler's Best Movies and TV Shows, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Especially with the legacy that she holds, fans each have their own individual rankings as to which of Liu's numerous roles and films would be considered her greatest and most impressive work. Letterboxd specifically has a user base that is primarily much younger and more enthralled and engaged with worldly cultures and perspectives, so their communal opinion differs from other sites.

10 'Watching the Detectives' (2007)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.3/5

Watching the Detectives is a low-budget romantic comedy film that follows a geeky video rental store owner whose life is completely changed when a femme fatale named Violet enters his life. As the film geek Neil (played by Cillian Murphy) has more and more interactions and dates with this mysterious woman, his life starts to become more and more like the films he watches.

One of the rare romantic comedies in Liu's filmography, this role does a great job of transforming and adapting her usual action movie persona into an intriguing and original romantic dynamic. Her portrayal of Violet is one that is equal parts humanistic and abstract, making it one of the highlights of this underrated 2000s gem.

9 'Afro Samurai: Resurrection' (2009)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.4/5

Afro Samurai: Resurrection is a follow-up film to the anime miniseries Afro Samurai, and shows Afro (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) taking up his sword and getting into battle once again. Afro's legendary and magical Number 1 headband is stolen from him by a figure from his past, Lady Sio, and he is forced to set out on a mission in order to get it back from her clutches.

Liu provides the voice of Lady Sio, one of the primary antagonists and key players that forces Afro back into the action of fighting and bloodshed that comes with the headbands. On top of the beautiful animation and fight scenes on display, one of the key standout components of Resurrection and the original Afro Samurai miniseries is its all-star voice work, and Liu is no different.

8 'Set it Up' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.4/5

Netflix's Set It Up follows the story of two friends who are both dealing with increasingly demanding and difficult to deal with bosses in their jobs as assistants. They soon come up with the joint plan to subtly hook the two of their bosses up romantically so that they'll be so preoccupied with their relationships that they won't give them nearly as much work to do.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

Liu plays the role of Kirsten Stevens, a highly established editor working for an online sports journalism empire, and boss to one of the lead assistants, Harper Moore (played by Zoey Deutch). Acting as both a key supporting character and a part of a primary romantic duo of the film, Liu does a great job filling both of these classic romantic comedy archetypes.

7 'Lucky Number Slevin' (2006)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.5/5

Lucky Number Slevin follows the story of an unlucky man named Slevin Kelevra who by complete chance finds himself in the middle of a war between two of the city's biggest mob bosses. Slevin is quickly on constant high alert as he tries to not get killed by assassins and tries his best to find his way out of this city-wide war.

Liu plays the role of Lindsey in the film, Slevin's next-door neighbor and one of the few people in this entire situation that he is able to trust and confide in throughout the film. While crime thrillers are far from new territory for Liu as an actress, playing the role of the supporting confidante is a dynamic that we don't often see from her.

6 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.5/5

One of the most well-regarded and well-recognized sequels in DreamWorks Animation's lineup, Kung Fu Panda 2 continues the story of Po, now that he's achieved the status of The Dragon Warrior. Although things aren't peaceful for long, a new villain is planning to use a secret unstoppable weapon in order to both take over China and completely eradicate kung fu as a whole.

RELATED: 10 Best Middle Movies in Film Trilogies

Liu continues to voice her character from the first film, Master Viper, acting as one of the members of The Furious Five on their journey to help Po save kung fu. Especially compared to the first film, Viper and the rest of The Furious Five are much more accepting and caring of Po and his unusual methods, creating a different dynamic as time has passed.

5 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.7/5

The original Kung Fu Panda follows the story of the lazy and lovable Po (played by Jack Black), a panda who aspires to big dreams of being a kung fu master like his idols, The Furious Five. When a crazed scheme to get him into a ceremony results in him being named the next dragon warrior, Po is taken under the wings of Master Shifu (played by Dustin Hoffman) and is trained to become a kung fu master.

Liu provides the voice of Master Viper in the film, one of The Furious Five, the kung fu group that Po aspires to be like in the beginning, and soon finds himself training and battling alongside. While still hesitant about the situation, Viper is notably much more accepting and caring of Po in the beginning stages of his training, despite his lack of skills.

4 'Chicago' (2002)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.8/5

The 2002's Best Picture winner Chicago is a crime drama musical adapted from the classic 20s play. The film follows a number of key female figures who find themselves accused of murder and facing death row. With a fictional yet not-so-far-from-the-truth retelling of the crimes these women have committed, we get a greater perspective of the drive and commitment they have to be in the spotlight.

RELATED:10 Best Opening Numbers from Movie Musicals, According to Reddit

Liu plays the role of Kitty Baxter in the film, the wife of an eccentric millionaire who after discovering her husband cheating on her with two women, kills all three of them out of anger. While Liu isn't in the film for a very long time, her scenes leave a lasting impression on the leads, with her story playing a major part in Chicago's themes of mismanaged trust and crime.

3 'Detachment' (2011)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.9/5

Detachment is a chronicle of a single month in the lives of the teachers, administrators, and students from the eyes of substitute teacher Henry Barthes (played by Adrien Brody). As he spends his month of teaching at the school, Henry is able to teach some life lessons to those around him yet not stay long enough to truly connect with them.

Liu plays the role of Dr. Doris Parker in the film, the school's counselor who directly deals with some of the emotional and mental struggles that students are facing. Her character is especially one of heartbreak because we see the pain and regret she carries while holding a facade and telling students the importance of their own lives and educations.

2 'Kill Bill: Vol 2' (2004)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.0/5

The sequel and finale to Quentin Tarantino's original martial arts masterpiece, Kill Bill: Vol 2 sees us continue The Bride's journey of getting her revenge on the Deadly Vipers one by one. As we get much more background into her revenge quest and her journey, she finally takes the final steps necessary before having to kill Bill.

Liu continues her role as O-Ren Ishii, a member of the Deadly Vipers Assassination Squad. While she isn't in the film for large periods of time, being primarily a major character in the first film, she does make key appearances in the frequent flashbacks in the film. We get to see Ishii's involvement and direct correlation to The Bride, providing great background and more out of one of the highlights of the first film.

1 'Kill Bill: Vol 1' (2003)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.2/5

Kill Bill: Vol 1 sees the beginning chapter of The Bride's story of revenge, as she begins her journey of vengeance against the members of the Deadly Vipers who had betrayed her. Her initial steps in the journey travel her to Tokyo, where she battles with the yakuza in order to reach her first target.

Liu plays the iconic villain role of O-Ren Ishii in the film, a former member of the Deadly Vipers turned leader of the Yakuza. Despite her initial close friendship with The Bride, she becomes the first target of her revenge, resulting in one of the most iconic and memorable showdowns in all cinema. Liu commands the screen whenever her character appears, with an immense and overwhelming presence that makes her a perfect villain for The Bride's first act.

NEXT: The 10 Greatest Martial Arts Movies of All Time, Ranked by IMDb Score