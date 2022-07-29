As Apple TV+ announced earlier this year, the Peanuts-centered projects will keep on coming through the Summer. The next title in the slate is Lucy’s School, a 2-D animated special that got its sweet and cute trailer released today. The special centers around Lucy and her friends trying to come to terms with the fact that Summer is about to end and there’s nothing they can do to avoid going back to school. Or is there?

The trailer brings to life a childish frustration that we know all too well: After having the time of their lives with sunny days, the Peanuts gang wants their Summer vacation to last forever. New classrooms, new subjects… it’s all too much to handle. That’s when Lucy discovers the existence of a special test that, if you take it and pass, you never have to go to school again.

While us viewers know that finding ways to skip school is just the equivalent to taking a shortcut to adult life, we can’t help but get the feels when witnessing those kids’ innocence – and the innocence of Peanuts stories in general. Then it’s teaching time as Lucy gathers the gang and decides she’ll tutor them for the miraculous test, and she teaches her friends… whatever she wants! As Linus acknowledges, “this isn’t going to end well.” But the trailer makes it clear they’ll learn a heartwarming lesson in the process.

Lucy’s School is directed by Emmy winner Raymond S. Persi, who previously helmed several The Simpsons episodes and this year’s Peanuts special It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown. The screenplay is written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, all of whom teamed up in 2015 to write The Peanuts Movie. They also executive produce the special.

Originally a comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the Peanuts franchise is also internationally famous for the dozens of films, TV shows, and animated specials it spawned since the 1960s. Currently, Apple TV+ has two ongoing animated series based on Schulz's work, The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space, both produced by the Canadian studio WildBrain. The streaming platform is also the definitive home for the beloved Peanuts franchise, and it also features classics such as Charlie Brown's All-Stars!; You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown; She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown; It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown; and Snoopy's Reunion.

Apple TV+ premieres Lucy’s School on August 12. On the same day, the streaming platform debuts all-new episodes from Season 2 of the beloved series The Snoopy Show. You can watch the trailer and check out the official synopsis and poster below:

The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the Fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Lucy’s School” is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.