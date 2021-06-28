Plus, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of 'F9.'

With director Justin Lin’s F9 (Fast 9) now playing around the world, I recently had the chance to speak with Chris “Ludacris” Bridges about making the sequel. During the fun interview he talked about how their franchise beat Tom Cruise to space, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of F9, what he knows about Fast 10, what it’s like behind-the-scenes making a Fast movie, and more.

As you’ve seen in the trailers, F9 sees Dom (Vin Diesel) enjoying his quiet life off the grid with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son but is pulled back to the action when his estranged brother (John Cena) comes back into his life. As you can easily surmise, this causes Dom and his “family” to have to come together to stop Cena from carrying out his master plan. F9 (Fast and Furious 9) also stars Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow), Earl Hu (Jason Tobin), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), and The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Also joining the cast are Cardi B, J. D. Pardo, Shea Whigham, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.

Image via Universal

RELATED: John Cena on ‘F9’ and Why James Gunn's Filmmaking Style Reminds Him of Vince McMahon

Check out what Ludacris had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges:

What might surprise fans to learn about the making of F9?

How making movies isn’t as luxurious as people might think.

How does it feel to beat Tom Cruise at something because they went to space before he could?

What was it like when Justin Lin told him they would be going to space in F9?

What does he know about Fast 10?

If Vin Diesel was a car what kind of car would he be?

What is it like behind-the-scenes when they are making a Fast movie?

Image via Universal

Share Share Tweet Email

Nathalie Emmanuel on ‘F9,’ Being Part of the ‘Army of the Dead’ Prequel, and Instagram Cat Pictures ‘F9’ opens in North America Friday.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9292 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub