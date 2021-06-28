With director Justin Lin’s F9 (Fast 9) now playing around the world, I recently had the chance to speak with Chris “Ludacris” Bridges about making the sequel. During the fun interview he talked about how their franchise beat Tom Cruise to space, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of F9, what he knows about Fast 10, what it’s like behind-the-scenes making a Fast movie, and more.
As you’ve seen in the trailers, F9 sees Dom (Vin Diesel) enjoying his quiet life off the grid with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son but is pulled back to the action when his estranged brother (John Cena) comes back into his life. As you can easily surmise, this causes Dom and his “family” to have to come together to stop Cena from carrying out his master plan. F9 (Fast and Furious 9) also stars Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow), Earl Hu (Jason Tobin), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), and The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Also joining the cast are Cardi B, J. D. Pardo, Shea Whigham, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.
Check out what Ludacris had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges:
- What might surprise fans to learn about the making of F9?
- How making movies isn’t as luxurious as people might think.
- How does it feel to beat Tom Cruise at something because they went to space before he could?
- What was it like when Justin Lin told him they would be going to space in F9?
- What does he know about Fast 10?
- If Vin Diesel was a car what kind of car would he be?
- What is it like behind-the-scenes when they are making a Fast movie?
‘F9’ opens in North America Friday.