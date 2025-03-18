Back in September 2024, British comedic icon David Mitchell, fondly known for his starring roles in the likes of Peep Show and Upstart Crow, officially returned with the brand-new, heartwarming detective series Ludwig. Little did any of the folks involved quite expect the show to become as big of a hit as it did, with more than 9.5 million viewers tuning in within the first month alone, quickly leading to a second-season renewal.

In the US, the biggest scripted hit of the BBC's 2024 will officially launch on March 20, 2025, heading straight to BritBox with many American fans having waited a considerable amount of time to finally see Mitchell take on the popular central role. However, before the show has even launched on US soil, Mitchell is already giving updates about what fans can expect from a second season. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mitchell confirmed that the wheels are already turning on Season 2, saying, "The scripts are being written now, and it wouldn't help any viewers to know any more about it than that," before adding, "We will be shooting this year." Teasing what might be on its way for fans, although without giving any concrete information, Mitchell later said:

"Our hope and aim is to give more of the same: the ongoing, intriguing narrative and the same weekly, resolved mystery. Other than that, I don't really know much more, but I'm also under instructions not to say any more! I’m big on going into a program knowing only the bare minimum because surprise is a huge part of entertainment."

'Ludwig' Was a Huge Critical Success

Not only did the series smash plenty of expectations with its strong viewing figures, Ludwig was also an unquestionable success with critics, with many praising the series' ability to balance genuine, emotionally grounded mystery with an air of whimsy the Brits are well known for. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Ludwig is the proud owner of a huge 92% critical score, bettered by its audience rating of 94%. This impressively makes it the highest-scoring scripted show in Mitchell's catalog with audiences on the platform, even outperforming the likes of Peep Show and The Cleaner. With this in mind, expectations are rightfully high for a second season yet to get a confirmed release date.

