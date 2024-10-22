David Mitchell is a comedy icon in the UK, whether it's for his work on panel shows, sketch comedies, or as one half of the central pair in the groundbreaking Peep Show. However, many might not have put his dry, awkward humor down as the perfect fit for a detective series, but along came Ludwig to change all that. Starring Mitchell as the titular character, the series sees him forced into pretending to be his detective twin brother following his disappearance.

Also starring the likes of Anna Maxwell Martin, Dipo Ola, Sophie Willan, and many others, the show has become an instant hit with audiences, with many citing it as the best new BBC production this year. Such was the positive reception, that the series already rocks the coveted 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers clearly also warming to the case-of-the-week structure, with Ludwig also receiving a 98% audience score. For those unfamiliar, the synopsis for the series reads:

"When John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor’s (David Mitchell) identical twin, James, disappears off the face of the earth, John takes over his brother’s identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts. John has never married, never had a family and never really ventured further than his own front door. Without a computer, mobile phone or even a television, he lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living, under the nom-de-plume of ‘Ludwig’. However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing - when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?"

Is 'Ludwig' Available in the US?

Although there were originally no plans for this fairly small-budget project to ever leave the UK, such has been its triumphant reception, that a US release is calling. Thankfully, according to Deadline, the Big Talk production is in talks to find a US deal, with the witty, light-hearted genius of this cozy series ready and waiting for a worldwide audience. Ludwig was created by Mark Brotherhood who also wrote each episode, with director duties split between Robert McKillop and Jill Robertson. Brotherhood and star Mitchell also serve as executive producers on the project alongside the likes of Kenton Allen, Kathryn O'Connor, Chris Sussman, Tanya Qureshi, and Saurabh Kakkar.

