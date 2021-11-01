Nintendo and LEGO revealed three news sets inspired by the Luigi’s Mansion game franchise with a trailer appropriately released on Halloween. The new sets are part of the LEGO Super Mario line, adding many more elements you can use to build challenging courses.

The three new sets will add King Boo and other Ghosts found in the Luigi’s Mansion games to the LEGO Super Mario toolbox, allowing players to relive their nightmarish adventures on their living room floor. However, there’s a spooky catch. The new sets do not include Luigi, which means players still need to buy the Starter Course.

The first of the new sets, “Lab and Poltergust”, comes with Professor Elvin Gadd and Luigi’s signature ghost-catching vacuum cleaner. There’s also the “Entryway” featuring Luigi’s faithful ghost-dog Polterpup. The biggest of the new sets, “Haunt-and-Seek”, comes with King Boo and many traps and secret doors so players can build their own haunted mansion. Nintendo was smart to split the franchise’s main characters into different sets because now we need to buy them all.

The Luigi’s Mansion series follows Mario’s brother as he tries to navigate ghost-infested mansions and save his friends, usually turned into portraits by the evil King Boo. The series was created for the GameCube in 2001, but despite its cult-classic status, a sequel would only be released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. The franchise’s latest installment, Luigi’s Mansion 3, was released on October 31, 2019.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 sold over nine million copies, also receiving generally favorable reviews. The game was praised for its creative levels and for the possibility of playing the entire main adventure in co-op by family members with different skill levels. Luigi’s Mansion 3 also received the Game Awards for Best Familly Game in 2019 in recognition of its brilliancy. Fortunately, it seems like the game’s success might be pushing Nintendo to pay more attention to the franchise, and hopefully, the new LEGO sets are an early indication we’ll see more Luigi’s Mansion games in the near future.

While the new sets were revealed on Halloween, they won’t be available until January 1, 2022. Unfortunately, there’s still no information regarding the price of these new sets. Check the announcement trailer for the Luigi’s Mansion LEGO sets below and look at the first images.

