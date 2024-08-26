Editor's Note: This article addresses topics of sexual assault that may be triggering to some readers.

While Daredevil and Jessica Jones rightfully received critical acclaim, the other Marvel television series originally produced for Netflix’s Defenders Saga were more divisive. Iron Fist made improvements in its second season but was ultimately unable to shake off the poor first impression its main character made. And while The Punisher featured excellent, vibrant work from Jon Bernthal in the titular role, aspects of its storytelling were repetitive, and the series never properly captured the ambiguity of the political topics it was involved in. But none had as drastic or rapid a shift in quality as the first season of Luke Cage.

The series’ earliest episodes were praised for rooting their stories in comprehensive examinations of racial issues, with Mahershala Ali often being singled out with especially enthusiastic praise for his performance as antagonist Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes. But after Cornell was infamously killed off halfway through the season, the following episodes received mixed to negative reviews. Consequently, when looking back on the series, viewers often tend to describe the character’s death as a disastrous mistake, but this isn’t exactly accurate. As recent comments from the series’ showrunner, Cheo Hodari Coker again emphasize, the character wasn’t really designed to last. While the villain who replaced him, Willis Stryker/Diamondback (Erik LaRay Harvey), was certainly less compelling, Cornell fulfilled his role in the narrative and Season 2 would ultimately prove that the series didn’t need him to tell a strong story.

Who Was Mahershala Ali's Cottonmouth on 'Luke Cage'?

When the series begins, Cornell is the owner of popular nightclub Harlem’s Paradise, as well as the head of a mob family that is influential throughout Harlem, both of which he inherited from his grandmother, Mama Mabel (LaTanya Richardson Jackson). He uses some of the money his gang accrues from crime to support the political work of his cousin, city councilwoman Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard). Initially, the superpowered Carl Lucas/Luke Cage (Mike Colter) works at Harlem’s Paradise while on the run from the law, having escaped from a prison in Georgia in which he was wrongly incarcerated. But eventually, he follows the advice of his father-in-law, Henry “Pop” Hunter (Frankie Faison) and begins using his powers to fight crime, focusing on breaking Cornell’s hold on Harlem.

Despite his ruthlessness and outward bravado, Cornell is quickly outmatched and falls into financial and legal problems, creating friction in his dynamics with Mariah and Hernan “Shades” Alvarez (Theo Rossi), who is observing Cornell’s operation on the orders of the more affluent Diamondback. Roughly halfway through the season, Cornell is arrested based on evidence of his activities that corrupt police detective Rafael Scarfe (Frank Whaley) provided to the authorities before succumbing to a gunshot wound Cornell gave him. Although the evidence eventually proves insufficient to convict Cornell, the public discovery of Mariah’s complicity with the gang ends her political career.

During a subsequent argument, the cousins eventually begin to discuss Mariah’s sexual abuse at the hands of their uncle, Pistol Pete (Curtiss Cook). When Cornell says that Mariah “wanted it,” she becomes enraged and beats him to death with a wine bottle and microphone stand. Shades soon discovers Mariah with Cornell’s body and helps her cover up the murder. However, while Mariah develops into a mob boss in her own right over the course of the following episodes, the second half of the season devotes more attention to uncovering secrets of Luke’s past and his feud with Diamondback, who reveals he is Luke’s half-brother. These episodes were criticized for the ultimately convoluted nature of Luke’s history and for slowing the progress of the present day storylines, which had already been gradually paced due to the long runtimes of even the earliest episodes. And while Harvey did decent work making Diamondback a more ostentatious, theatrical presence than Cornell, many viewers found the more heightened antagonist to be less fitting for the series. But forcing Cornell to occupy the villain role for longer than he was meant to wouldn’t necessarily have solved these problems.

Leaving 'Luke Cage' Allowed Ali to Appear in 'Moonlight' & 'Hidden Figures'

In response to a viewer’s X post stating that “Luke Cage was doomed the moment they killed off Cottonmouth,” Coker expressed his disagreement, explaining that, “Fact of the matter is, I was always going to kill Cottonmouth in the middle of the season,” elaborating that, “It was the reason Mahershala Ali agreed to take the role,” as it allowed the actor to also appear in the 2016 films Moonlight and Hidden Figures. Given that both films earned critical acclaim and were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, with Ali’s performance in Moonlight also earning him the Award for Best Supporting Actor, it’s safe to say the choice to keep his commitment to Luke Cage a shorter one worked out for both him and film fans.

'Luke Cage' Survived Without Cottonmouth

And, more to the point, no matter how much Luke Cage viewers understandably wanted a bigger role for Cornell, giving him one would have risked altering the character in ways that could have made his storyline less effective. Throughout the first half of the season, Cornell’s passion for music is frequently highlighted and flashbacks to his and Mariah’s adolescence in his last episode show that he was or is something of a piano prodigy. Tragically, it was only Pete who fully supported his interest in a musical career. Mabel pushed Cornell towards his criminal future because of toxic views on masculinity and she and Mariah forced Cornell to kill Pete himself after Pete raped Mariah.

Into adulthood, Cornell lamented Mabel’s previous decision to send Mariah to a private school (which, possibly unbeknownst to him, was an attempt to keep Pete away from Mariah) rather than allowing him to pursue musical education. This background, along with his general ineptitude at leading the gang, suggested that, as much as he might try to hide it, the adult Cornell was still a musician at heart with little genuine interest in being a crime lord. This gave the character a layer of tragic humanity that earned him sympathy from viewers and likely contributed significantly to developing his popularity. However, that same humanity could have easily become less apparent or been lost completely if the character was a longer-standing, more effective villain.

Ultimately, Mariah’s story gave her greater longevity and Woodard gave an equally commanding performance as Ali when the character received more attention as the central antagonist of Season 2. That season also featured strong supporting roles for Shades and Mariah’s gangster rival, John McIver/Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir) and a tragically compelling arc for Luke, who begins using increasingly extreme methods to combat them. This proved that, as entertaining and powerful as Ali’s work was, the series didn’t necessarily need Cottonmouth to succeed, it was simply an unfortunate coincidence that the arc immediately following his death turned out to be the weakest.

