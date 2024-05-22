The Big Picture Colter is open to reprising his role as Luke Cage, as long as it doesn't interfere with his current projects.

In an era when one of Marvel's Defenders has already appeared in two MCU projects with a TV reboot on the way, another Defender recently spoke about his role. In an interview with ComicBook.com to promote Season 4 of his psychological horror series, Evil, Mike Colter talked about his thoughts on reprising his role as Luke Cage and someone else taking over the mantle. Colter last appeared as the bulletproof Harlem hero in the Season 2 finale of Luke Cage, which aired nearly six years ago on June 22, 2018. When asked if he would even consider returning to the role, Colter had this to say:

"Only if it doesn't affect my schedule in a way that I can't do another season of Evil. I mean I would totally entertain a good script and an idea that made sense. I don't stay up at night thinking about it, nor do I recall it unless someone brings it up. But I enjoyed my time. I don't look in the past. If something comes up, great, we'll talk about it. But right now, I'm [past it]."

This is a mature take on the situation by Colter. While many fans often latch on to certain characters in hopes they return, it's refreshing to see an actor at peace putting a major Marvel role behind them, while also not ruling out a return if it makes sense. Marvel has proven they're not afraid to bring back other members of the Defenders; Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal's Punisher are all back in the saddle, but Colter says he isn't against someone else taking over the role from him:

"I'm happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I'm happy to have been a part of that for those guys."

What Else Has Mike Colter Been In After ‘Luke Cage’?

Colter may be at peace with never touching Luke Cage again, but that doesn't mean his career has slowed down in the slightest. Just last year, he starred alongside Gerard Butler in the action movie Plane, and headlined the thriller Murder City. He also played the role of David in the Michael Peña-led sci-fi drama for Netflix, Extinction, and appeared opposite former Curt Connors actor Dylan Baker in I'm Charlie Walker. Regardless if Colter returns to the role of Luke Cage or not, he still has had a successful career with a lot to be proud of.

Evil Season 4 premieres on Netflix on May 23. Check out Colter in both seasons of Luke Cage, now streaming on Disney+.

