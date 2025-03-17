Mike Colter has given his stance on potentially returning to Marvel to play Luke Cage in the MCU. The Defender Universe offered a darker look at some beloved Marvel characters at a time when the MCU was yet to debut an R-rated project or even release a TV show at all, but the introduction of characters like Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Punisher was welcomed on Netflix. Now that the MCU has full control of these characters and has brought back Marvel Netflix icons like Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, there is a window of opportunity for Colter’s Luke Cage to follow in their footsteps. During a recent panel at Indiana Comic Con moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Colter weighed in on potentially reprising his role as Luke Cage:

"I still have hopes for it. I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

It was reported last month that Marvel was interested in bringing in more characters from Netflix’s Defenders Universe into the MCU, and the studio is already doing just that. It’s been officially confirmed that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will lead a new MCU solo Spotlight/Special Presentation project, in which Bernthal will even make his feature-writing debut. He will also reunite with his We Run This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green for the project, and Marvel is eyeing a 2025 debut for it on Disney+ along with the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. As Marvel builds out its street-level entourage with heroes such as Echo and Daredevil, a return to Luke Cage for Mike Colter can’t be ruled out. With Fisk taking control of New York and some speculating he could even have his sights set on bigger goals, Matt Murdock is going to need all the help he can get.

