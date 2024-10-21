After already starring alongside Outer Banks breakout Rudy Pankow in 5lbs of Pressure earlier this year, one Fast & Furious star has officially signed on for his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Luke Evans will star in a new 1950s espionage thriller titled Emergency, that's based on the true story of Brigadier 'Mad' Mike Calvert. Evans is best known for his role as Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6 and also for playing Gason in the live-action Beauty and the Beast film which stars Dan Stevens and Emma Watson. The series is based on the true events that took place during the Malayan Emergency, a guerilla conflict between the Federation of Malaya, the British Empire, and communist fighters. Evans' character is described as a closeted gay man and a controversial British commander in charge of the Malayan Scouts.

Evans got his acting start in 2010 starring in Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, the musical biopic detailing the life of Ian Dury that stars Andy Serkis. Evans then played the role of Apollo in Clash of the Titans, the 2010 sword and sandal epic toplined by Sam Worthington and Liam Neeson. Evans was extremely busy in 2010 as he also featured in a small role alongside Russell Crowe in Robin Hood, the swashbuckling period drama that also stars Matthew MacFadyen and Oscar Isaac. Evans has also been tapped to star in Criminal, an upcoming crime/drama series from Ed Brubaker that stars Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Emilia Clarke, and Richard Jenkins. Criminal will premiere on March 1, 2025.

Is Luke Evans Related to Chris Evans?

Close

No, Luke Evans is not related to Chris Evans or his brother, Scott Evans. You may have seen Chris Evans' brother Scott in Barbie last year, where he played one of the many versions of Ken, and he's also known for his roles as Adam and Dennis Flynn in Almost Love and White Collar, respectively Chris Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the MCU, and also for playing The Human Torch in the early Fox X-Men movies and, more recently, in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Emergency does not yet have an official release date, and it's unknown when it will begin production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Evans in 5lbs of Pressure, now streaming for free on Tubi.

5lbs of Pressure Director Phil Allocco Cast Luke Evans , Rory Culkin , Alex Pettyfer , Stephanie Leonidas , Rudy Pankow Runtime 111 Minutes Writers Phil Allocco Distributor(s) Lionsgate Films

WATCH ON TUBI