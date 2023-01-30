It seems like the Hemsworth brothers are continuing their hold on the action genre. The oldest brother of the trio, Westworld star Luke Hemsworth has just been cast in the lead role in the upcoming action film Gunner according to Deadline. The movie comes from writer and director Dimitri Logothetis.

Gunner will star Hemsworth as Lee Gunner, a Special Forces veteran on a camping trip with his kids. However, the family vacation becomes a nightmare when the kids accidentally find a fentanyl lab in the woods and get kidnaped by drug runners. Gunner must put all his deadly training to the test as he faces off against not only the cartel but the FBI and local law enforcement to get his kids back safe and sound. Hemsworth is currently the only cast member announced.

While many fans may know him simply as the older brother to Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth, Luke has had an extensive career of his own. He starred in all four seasons of HBO’s critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Westworld and films like crime thriller Crypto and horror-thriller Death of Me. Hemsworth has also had humorous cameos in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. He can next be seen alongside Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia, and his brother Liam in the upcoming action movie Land of Bad.

Image via HBO

Logothetis will be directing Gunner from a script he wrote with Gary Scott Thompson. Logothetis is best known for his directing work for action movies. His recent work included the Nicolas Cage and Tony Jaa sci-fi action movie Jiu Jitsu and the action movie Kickboxer: Retaliation. Thompson is best known for writing the original two The Fast and the Furious movies, kick-starting a globally successful franchise. He has also written movies like Hollowman and 88 Minutes. Joel Shapiro will serve as an executive producer.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Gunner. Check out the trailer for Hemsworth's Crypto and the official synopsis for Gunner below: