Chris Hemsworth may be the real Thor, but his brother Luke Hemsworth is reprising his campy turn as the character from Thor: Ragnarok for a series of Old Spice commercials ahead of the release of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Old Spice ad was shared in a tweet that included the caption: "Smell like a God. Or the next best thing, an actor playing a God. Smell like Actor Thor with Old Spice Dry Spray." For the ad, Hemsworth, dons a costume similar to the one he wore in the third Thor film. In the mockumentary-style clip, the "award-winning Asgardian actor" talks about what it's like to play the God of Thunder, calling it "electrifying." In between behind-the scenes looks at the commercial being made, fake Thor also makes a few tongue-in-cheek references to looking like Thor. "A lot of people think me and him look like brothers, cousins maybe," he says in the ad. It ends with fake Thor saying he is "worthy" while reaching for a prop Mjolnir that dangles from above.

The ad is a humorous reference to Hemsworth's appearance as fake Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, where he portrayed a version of the character as a part of a play put on by Loki. That comedic scene also featured Matt Damon (Stillwater) as Loki and Sam Neill (Jurassic World Dominion) as Odin.

RELATED: Thor Recap: From 'Ragnorak' Leading up to 'Love and Thunder'

The commercial comes as Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth movie in the Thor franchise, prepares to arrive in theaters. The new film is directed by Taika Waititi, who returns to the director's chair after helming Thor: Ragnarok. It finds Thor on a journey of self-discovery. However, his search for inner peace is interrupted by the arrival of the vengeful killer Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. To take on Gorr, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)—who, to his surprise, has transformed into The Mighty Thor. The film will also see the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8. In the meantime, check out the Old Spice commercial below: