Star Wars collectors, your time has come! A new Hot Toys figure is bringing to life our hero Luke Skywalker as we saw him in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. The figure, which looks nearly identical to Mark Hamill at the time, is a beautiful addition to any display and a great look back into the world of Star Wars.

Hot Toys always brings fans a rare collection of their favorite characters and this figure is no different. With special features and beautiful bases, it's a perfect nod to Luke Skywalker and his legacy as well as a great addition to any Star Wars fans' collection.

The figure brings to life Luke's look from his journey to Dagobah where he meets Master Yoda to begin his training as a Jedi and is a pivotal part of the Star Wars series and a look that is so iconic that fans should instantly recognize it from this incredible new Hot Toys figure!

The Luke Skywalker (Bespin) 1/6 Scale Figure - Deluxe Version has a "hand-painted head sculpt" that looks strikingly like Hamill from his role in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Each of the Hot Toys' head sculpt figures includes "unique "rolling eyeballs" feature and interchangeable hair sculptures". This gives collectors plenty of options when displaying the figures in their collection.

With the newest Luke figure, it comes with a "finely tailored fabric outfit, and a wide range of accessories, including an LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, a blaster, and a carbon-freezing chamber themed base." But that's not all, the figure also includes an "incredible 1/6 replica of the vision of Luke seeing himself as Darth Vader and an additional Dagobah themed base!"

Luke Skywalker is the heart of the original trilogy and a character that fans have looked up to for decades, so it's only fitting that he now has a Hot Toy figure to add to his legacy for fans.

You can read more about the figure below:

Hot Toys' latest addition to their Star Wars™ lineup draws inspiration from one of the most memorable moments in the Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back™ and a life-changing experience for Luke Skywalker™ as he learns the way of the Jedi™. In his path to become a Jedi, Luke Skywalker traveled to Dagobah™ to seek wisdom and guidance from Master Yoda™. Luke trained hard in the ways of the Force, failing often yet learning much from his wise master. But during one training session, young Skywalker saw a vision of his friends Han Solo™ and Princess Leia™ suffering and in pain! Luke cut his training short — against Yoda's wishes — and rushed to Cloud City on the planet of Bespin™... ...where Darth Vader™ was waiting…

The figure is now available for pre-order and is expected to release in mid-2023.

