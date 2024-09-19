One of the most memorable moments of the original Star Wars trilogy is the battle at the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), with the help of R2-D2, reveals his new green lightsaber for the first time before fighting to free his friends. The scene encapsulates how far Luke has come in his Jedi journey since the audience last saw him in The Empire Strikes Back. Lego has now unveiled a new set that will let fans recreate the iconic weapon in brick-form, but it could be tough for them to get their hands on it; the set is currently only available as a "gift with purchase" of another recently announced set, the Ultimate Collector Series Jabba's Sail Barge.

The Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Lego Set is 145 pieces, and it measures 11 inches in length when assembled. It's intended as a display piece and includes a stand and nameplate, and the highly-detailed model features many recognizable details from the hilt in the film, like the activation plate and belt ring. As of now, this set is available only for a limited time as a gift with purchase of the UCS Jabba's Sail Barge set, a nearly 4,000-piece set that features 11 minifigures and is priced at $499.99. It will be officially released on October 6 and there is no word on whether the build-and-display model of Luke's saber hilt will be available separately at some point in the future.

Lego Insiders Have the High Ground

For members of Lego Insiders, the Lego loyalty program, there is early access to both sets, beginning on October 3. That gives Lego Insiders three full days of early access to the limited supply of the Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber set. For those with their hearts set firmly on constructing Luke's lightsaber for themselves, it may be worthwhile to sign up for the Lego Insider program before the saber sets pass into the Force (i.e. someone else's collectibles shelf).

Now is a great time to stock up on Lego Star Wars sets, as all four episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are streaming on Disney+ now. The miniseries features an excellent voice cast, including Star Wars legends like Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Ahmed Best, and Sam Witwer. Collider gave the series an 8/10 in our review.

Both the Jabba's Sail Barge and the Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber sets will be available on October 6 and October 3 for Lego Insiders, with the latter only available while supplies last. All episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are available to watch on Disney+, alongside the rest of the franchise, including The Return of the Jedi. Stay tuned at Collider for more Star Wars and Lego updates.

