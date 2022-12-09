Apple Original Films' upcoming endeavor Fingernails has gained two additional cast members. According to Deadline, Luke Wilson and Annie Murphy have signed on to the feature. They join the previously announced Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear). Described as a "sci-fi love story," the film focuses on institutes that can determine whether couples are truly in love. Its central characters are Anna (Buckley), an assistant at an institute, and her boss Trevor (Ahmed), a "mysterious and dedicated instructor."

Wilson is set to play the head of what's dubbed the Love Institute. His primary job is to help couples find confirmation that they are actually in love with each other. Wilson most recently starred in The CW's superhero drama Stargirl as Pat. The show was cancelled after three seasons and aired its finale episode on December 7. His expansive filmography hits on a variety of films and recurring TV spots. Viewers may also recognize him for Netflix's Look Both Ways, the series Enlightened, Legally Blonde, and Bottle Rocket.

Murphy will play Amir's love interest for Fingernails. Though she's appeared in a number of television series and some films, Murphy's primary claim to fame is her role as Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek. The beloved comedy series ran for a total of six seasons and helped pave the way for Murphy to receive her first Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. More recently, Murphy starred in AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself. It was short-lived at just two seasons and aired its finale in October. Her other credits include Russian Doll, Murderville, and The Plateaus.

Fingernails is directed by Christos Nikou who co-wrote the screenplay with Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. It is produced by Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini, and Andrew Upton, with FilmNation Entertainment as the production company. Jerome Duboz executive produces. The film first debuted at this year's Cannes Film Festival where Apple Original Films eventually acquired it. It will be Nikou's English-language debut.

In an earlier statement to Deadline, Nikou offered some insight on the Fingernails story. He stated that it "explores the modern experience of falling in love at a time when – though it seems more accessible than ever – romance has become so uncertain, complicated, and elusive." Nikou's partners at Dirty Films expressed a similar sentiment, adding, "In a time when finding human connection is more important and more challenging than ever, Christos’ tender and refreshing take on modern romance is unique and profound."

Fingernails currently doesn't have a release date. Check out the trailer for Murphy's Kevin Can F**k Himself below: