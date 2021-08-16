For a period of time, LuLaRoe — the brightly colored "soft as butter" leggings brand — had a grip on women across the United States. Facebook pages sprung up with saleswomen hustling their rare and hard-to-find stock, trading desirable patterns, and recruiting unsuspecting clients into the multi-level marketing world. Now, a new documentary series will delve into the billion-dollar leggings company with the tell-all series: LuLaRich.

LuLaRich is from the award-winning team behind Netflix's The Pharmacist and Hulu's Fyre Fraud, in production with Amazon Studios and The Cinemart. Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason co-directed and executive produced the series alongside Mike Gasparro, Blue Pagon Faust, and Cori Shepherd Stern. Furst and Willoughby Nason said of the project, "LuLaRich is a modern comedy of errors with important social commentary. We knew from day one that the world needed another look at this wacky MLM-turned-dumpster-fire, and think this could be the birth of a whole new doc genre… True-Comedy."

The eccentric four-part docuseries features explosive interviews with LuLaRoe co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham, former employees, and hard-working “independent distributors,” who sought out a better life for their families — only to encounter what many allege was a full-blown pyramid scheme.

The LuLaRoe brand went from an aspirational movement, encouraging financial independence for the women who sold the product, to an alleged pyramid scheme that came under fire for its predatory tactics, leading to multiple lawsuits. Despite the claims and lawsuits, the founders have maintained the legitimacy of the brand and it remains fully operational today, with saleswomen continuing to promote the brand.

LuLaRich chronicles the rise and fall of the infamous brand, unraveling how it went from a promise of salvation for work-from-home mothers to a company peddling increasingly bizarre and defective clothing products.

The four-part docuseries, investigating the multilevel-marketing empire, launches globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 10th. Check out the trailer below.

