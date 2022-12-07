A new trailer has been released for the upcoming horror film Lullaby that features enough scares to entice any horror fan. The film will see Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin fighting to save her family from an ancient demon. Lullaby will be in select theaters and on demand on December 16, 2022.

Lullaby stars Chaplin as new mother with a young baby and a perfect life. That is until she sings a lullaby that she found in an ancient book for her child. What she had thought to be a blessing turns out to be a song summoning an ancient demon named Lilith. Now, the mother must find a way to stop the demon before she can steal her child forever.

The trailer wastes no time in catching the audience up to speed on the plot which shows how a new mother's song resurrects an old fearsome demon. The rest of the trailer then goes on to tease many of the scares audiences can expect to find in the full film. A large part of the trailer features a spooky sequence where the mother hallucinates that she can’t find the child who she can hear crying, only to discover the baby looking like a demon. Fans also get a glimpse of the mother hallucinating Lilith taking the child as well as Chaplin's character being dragged into a mirror. The trailer effortlessly serves enough scary imagery to attract interest from genre fans

Lullaby is directed by John R. Leonetti based on a script by Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell. Leonetti is a cinematographer turned director whose past work is largely in the horror genre. He has served as cinematographer on films like Insidious and The Conjuring and directed The Conjuring spin-off Annabelle.

Chaplin is joined in the film by Rámon Rodríguez, Liane Balaban, and Kira Guloien. Rodríguez is known for series like The Affair and Iron Fist as well as films like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Battle Los Angeles. Balaban has previously appeared in series like Covert Affairs and Supernatural while Guloien has appeared in episodes of series like Murdoch Mysteries and Coroner.

Lullaby comes to select theaters and on demand on December 16, 2022. Check out the film’s trailer and official plot synopsis below