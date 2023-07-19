One of the biggest stories in the annals of film history concerns a group of people moving away from the onscreen arrival of a train. It was a 50-second silent film by the famed Lumière Brothers, and the bluntly titled L'arrivée d'un train en gare de La Ciotat (The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat) carried this accompanying legend that grew over time. The picture itself is a classic of silent cinema and a spellbinding image of a bygone era. However, recent inquiries and developments have made startling discoveries questioning whether this founding tale of the cinematic experience bears any semblance of truth.

RELATED: 'Hugo': Martin Scorsese Reminds Us Why We Need to Appreciate Silent Cinema

Who Were the Lumière Brothers?

Image via Société Lumière

As one of the most respected pioneers of the cinematic medium, brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière's contributions are immeasurable. As teenagers, they began experimenting on photographic plates, all of which came from the business of their father, Antoine. In 1894, National Geographic reports that Antoine was a spectator for a demonstration of the Kinetoscope of Thomas Edison and William Dickinson. Viewers could only see through a peephole, which limited the number of people who could view the moving images at a time. Driven by inspiration for what he has seen, the father excitedly went home and encouraged his sons to develop a similar contraption.

A year later, in 1895, they came up with the revamped Cinématographe, a device that could shoot, develop, and project a moving picture. For some, although debatable, it is considered the first practical film camera and was patented in the same year. In the same vein, the siblings, as noted by National Geographic, are also claimed to be responsible for the notion of the movie poster, which were first utilized in the advertisements for their new device.

This revolutionary invention was responsible for projecting dozens and dozens of Lumière's films. In what could be called the first public movie screening in the world, the Lumières presented a single silent film that would change the trajectory of movies forever. The generally heralded La Sortie de l'usine Lumière à Lyon (The Exit from the Lumière factory in Lyon), hit the screen, and was an immediate hit. Pictures moving on a screen for a wide audience to view was an achievement of biblical proportions, and the movies became a novelty. Pretty soon, it eclipsed that thought and became something larger than life. Despite the success of their initial picture, The Arrival of a Train is still perhaps the most celebrated, widely because of its accompanying lore.

Where Did the Lumière Brothers Movie Myth Start?

Image via Star Film Company

Allegedly, when the titular train of the film came towards the direction of the camera, the flabbergasted audience moved out of the way in awe and wonder. Some even claim that viewers were scared of this new phenomenon, and flinched out of fear rather than curiosity. It is a long-standing tale that continues to reverberate in the cultural zeitgeist and has become the shining example of the magic of the movies. In recent memory, films such as Martin Scorsese's Hugo aided in immortalizing this idea. It is worth noting though that Scorsese did not establish this to have really occurred, but merely contributed to the dissemination of its mythos.

Most people looking into the history of movies have always harkened back to this momentous occasion, subsequently recognizing it as universal truth. Journalists and historians writing in diverse publications from several countries, and backgrounds have often repeated this claim.

Why Is the Lumière Brothers Story Likely False?

Image via Société Lumière

However, examinations in the historiography of the film prove otherwise. Given that the movies were still a relatively new phenomenon during this time, their makers formulated exaggerated stories to gain publicity for their product. One such story was an anecdote in 1901, at the time of the Boer War. Supposedly, a British man was angered by the presence of Boers onscreen, only to find out it wasn't real. People eventually discovered that the "angry" man was paid a handsome sum to feign emotion, and as a result, garner attention towards the film.

There are other considerations, such as the aim to make film audiences comfortable to arguably ensure that they keep coming back. It is argued that with a film audience that has a united understanding of the fairly new technology, they would begin to interact and consume its products more. Hopefully, even on a consistent basis. The press having a common theme of ridiculing the unsophisticated citizens of that time, unfortunately, gave these stories of credulousness wide-scale traction.

Upon a systematic examination, direct sources and credible eyewitness reports about these occurrences are virtually non-existent. This is not due to a lack of records. There have been countless documents about how people flooded the halls where the Lumière' films had been projected, but they never had any mention of flustered spectators, let alone the presence of panic in the audience. From a purely technological standpoint, it is also highly unlikely to have occurred. The projected image was far from what modern audiences have grown accustomed to. It was estimated to have been projected at 16 to 20 fps, which would have required a three-bladed shutter to eliminate the flickers. The Lumière Cinématographe was equipped only with a two-bladed one.

These were not primitive creatures that were viewing this film, but more or less the same as we are today. It would be plain silly to assume that they would be fooled to ascribe pure reality to a set of flickering images. It is safe to say that this time-tested legend cannot be considered factual.

What Does the Lumière Brothers Myth Mean for Cinema?

Image via Lumière

Whatever the case may be, it does not diminish the importance of this picture. Actually, it is quite the opposite. Myths should always be taken into consideration when examining history, and with The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat, the film's accompanying story provides fascinating insights. Other than simply highlighting the spectacle of cinema, it gives us a look into how the formalism and fantasy of the film medium could bleed into the creation of stories in the real world.

The existence, and persistence of the myth signifies an inherent appreciation for cinema. It offers an acknowledgment of the power of the movies and interestingly offers a framework for its promotion, the essence of which is arguably still today. Exaggerated stories of backstage in-fighting and the like, superb or distasteful receptions in advanced screenings that are publicized before the film's global premiere, and the like may tip their hats to cinema's founding myth. The famous story may not have been true, but it should still carry on to future generations. It is for the sole point that the fantasy of moving pictures could always permeate into everyone's reality.