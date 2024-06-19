The Big Picture Join us for the LA premiere of Lumina on June 28 at Wolf Theater in Noho. Enjoy an open bar, food, screening, and after-party!

Lumina is a gripping sci-fi horror film directed by Gino McKoy, featuring a talented cast including Eric Roberts and rising star talent.

Don't miss your chance to win a free "Space Rover" or $10,000 cash prizes in the Lumina Rover Sweepstakes. Enter now for a chance to win!

Los Angeles, you’re invited to a night on the town with us! Collider is thrilled to announce we’re partnering with Goldove Pictures for our next special screening event and LA premiere of first-time feature director Gino McKoy’s sci-fi horror Lumina. Attendees will enjoy an open bar and food prior to the screening, as well as the after-party, but that’s not all! Read on for further details.

Written and directed by McKoy, Lumina is a harrowing thrill ride about a group of friends who are all brought back together for a house party thrown by the wealthy Alex (Rupert Lazarus). Despite some initial tension between Alex’s new girlfriend, Tatiana (Eleanor Williams), and his ex, Delilah, played by Andrea Tivadar (Warrior Nun), the night is successful — until the mysterious blinding lights appear. They illuminate the sky, and then they’re gone, taking Tatiana with them. After months with no trace of her, Alex hasn’t given up on finding Tatiana and brings his friends back together for a terrifying rescue mission. Lumina features Eric Roberts (The Righteous Gemstones, The Dark Knight, The Expendables) and a cast of rising star talent that also includes Sidney Nicole Rogers (Maya), Ken Lawson (In the Cut), and Emily Hall (Loot).

‘Lumina’ Screening Details

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, join us on Friday, June 28, at the Wolf Theater in Noho (5210 Lankershim Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91601) for the LA premiere of Lumina. The doors will open at 5 pm, with an open bar and hors d'oeuvres served until 7 pm, when the Dolby Atmos screening will begin. Following the film, all attendees are invited to the after-party from 9 pm to 11:30 pm for dinner, drinks, and music. All parking inside The Television Academy will be paid for.

‘Lumina’s Rover Sweepstakes Details

Image via Goldove Pictures

In addition to being the first audience to see Lumina on the big screen and a night of celebration, everyone can take part in the Lumina Rover Sweepstakes for your chance to win a free “Space Rover,” the ATV driven in the film or one of five $10,000 cash prizes! There are three ways to enter the contest, which ends on July 12, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET.

You can purchase an advance ticket code from lumina.film

Share the film’s trailer on your social media and include specific hashtags & handles you can find on Gino McKoy’s Instagram post

Submit a mail-in entry, with details available on their site

How to Get ‘Lumina’ Tickets

Close

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to June 28, so keep an eye out.

Lumina opens in theaters on July 12.