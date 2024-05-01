The Big Picture Lumina follows Alex's journey to find his vanished love, encountering mysterious forces and interstellar encounters in the desert.

The film features a talented cast including Rupert Lazarus, Eleanor Williams, Eric Roberts, Andrea Tivadar, Sidney Nicole Rogers, and Ken Lawson.

Prepare for a thrilling sci-fi horror experience in over 1,000 U.S. theaters on July 12, filled with disturbing revelations and unexpected twists.

Monsters and other unspeakable terrors typically hide in the darkness, but in writer-director Gino McKoy's new sci-fi horror Lumina, the scariest things make their home in the light. Collider is excited to exclusively share the trailer for the upcoming film that offers a peek into the accursed trip of a group of friends and conspiracy theorists into the desert to find the infamous Area 51 and get some much-needed answers. All that awaits them, however, is a dark rabbit hole full of disturbing revelations and interstellar encounters that leave them forever changed. Starring Requiem's Rupert Lazarus as the heartbroken and determined Alex, the film is set to arrive in over 1,000 theaters across the U.S. on July 12.

Lumina is primarily about Alex, who has finally found the girl of his dreams in Tatiana (Eleanor Williams) until she suddenly vanishes in a mysterious flash of light. Stricken by grief and traumatized by the situation, he organizes his friends to help in his desperate search to discover her true fate. Taking to the desert together opens the group up to the unexpected, leaving everyone in a fight for their lives against forces they don't fully understand. Alex is still willing to risk everything against the unknown if it means finding Tatiana again.

The trailer opens with a love song and scenes between the couple that highlight their heartwarming connection until the music begins to distort. Following that calm beginning, the tension starts to ramp up as Alex and his friends are immediately greeted by the skull of what appears to be an astronaut in their helmet. While they have moments to relax and enjoy each other's company, peace is brief for the group. Their investigation descends into horror with a recurring presence being the strange light that appears out of nowhere and shines with a force that shouldn't be possible. This seems to be the key to solving Tatiana's disappearance, but the group must get past other humans guarding the facilities they sneak around, advanced laser weaponry, and hulking, fleshy beasts to find what they came for.

Who Makes Up the Cast of 'Lumina'?

In addition to Lazarus and Williams, Lumina boasts a bit of Oscar-nominated star power in the form of Eric Roberts. Known for turns in The Dark Knight and The Expendables, he was up for Best Supporting Actor for the 1985 action thriller Runaway Train and has more recently enjoyed turns in The Righteous Gemstones and Damien Chazelle's Babylon. Rounding out the cast alongside him is Warrior Nun's Andrea Tivadar, V/H/S miniseries star Sidney Nicole Rogers, and In the Cut's Ken Lawson. McKoy will also make an appearance in what will be his feature directorial debut.

Lumina comes to theaters on July 12. Check out the exclusive trailer below.