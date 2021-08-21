The residents of 221B Baker Street are making a jump to anime — with some making out better than others. In honor of Lupin III’s fiftieth anniversary, Sentai Filmworks has licensed a sixth television series — titled Lupin III Part 6 — which will pit the gentleman thief against legendary fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. Arriving in America this October, audiences will get to see just what landed the thief in the way of such a fabled hero.

Grandson of the fictional gentleman thief, Arsène Lupin, Lupin III has gotten himself into plenty of trouble in the past, including colliding with armies and stealing precious gems, but Part 6 may be his greatest — and most dangerous — adventure yet, according to the official Sentai Filmworks synopsis:

“Gentleman thief Lupin III is back and ready for his next caper— unless legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, has anything to say about it! When Holmes' longtime partner, Dr. Watson, is murdered, none other than Lupin tops the suspects list. With Holmes fast closing in, Lupin must prove his innocence and bring a shadowy organization called The Raven to heel if he wants to live to steal another day.”

Avoiding Sherlock Holmes’ near-supernatural sleuthing is no easy task, and Lupin certainly has his work cut out for him in this newest series. Will he be able to prove himself innocent? Or will his own pride get the best of him? Fans will just have to wait and see when the series premieres this fall.

Licensed to HIDIVE in North America by Sentai Filmworks, Lupin III Part 6 is based on the manga of the same name by Kazuhiko Katō, better known to fans as Monkey Punch. Part 6 is, evidently, the sixth incarnation of the thief on television, with the first airing in Japan all the way back in 1971. Part 6 serves as a follow-up to Lupin the 3rd Part V: Misadventures in France, released in 2018 with simulcast English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The manga has also been adapted into eleven animated films, two live-action films, and several video games.

Lupin III Part 6 is directed by Eiji Suganama for TMS Entertainment, with Takahiro Ōkura in charge of series composition, and Hiroki Marufuji overseeing character design. No voice cast or definitive release date have been announced, but fans can look forward to the series' American premiere sometime in October.

