Arsène Lupin is the perfect gentleman thief. Created in 1905 by French writer Maurice Leblanc, Lupin is to burglary what Sherlock Holmes is to crime-solving. Netflix’s Lupin by George Kay and François Uzan doesn’t follow Arsène’s story; instead, it focuses on a modern-day gentleman thief inspired by the great Lupin. With a thrilling mystery element, intriguing characters, and a stellar cast, Lupin has quickly become a smash hit on Netflix since its release.

Part 1 of the series, consisting of five episodes, was released on January 8, 2021. Since then, the show has topped the viewership charts, becoming the first French series to rank on Netflix’s top 10 list. Part 2 of the series is set to release on June 11, 2021.

Lupin’s cast includes both familiar faces and new ones, with an even balance of rising stars and acclaimed actors. So we've put together a handy guide to all the main characters, the roles they play within the series, and the actors who are playing them. After all, there’s enough mystery in Lupin without you wondering, “Where have I seen that face before?”

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Lupin, "Chapter 5."]

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Image via Netflix

Assane Diop is a modern-day Arsène Lupin, inspired by the Maurice Leblanc books and driven by his father’s death. A master thief and conman who always lands on his feet, Assane is played by Omar Sy, an acclaimed French actor, and comedian with an impressive career.

Sy’s notable performances include playing Bakary "Driss" Bassari in 2011’s The Intouchables, for which he won the César Award for Best Actor. The movie also led to him being voted favorite personality in France in 2012, according to a poll run by the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche. He has also appeared in Jurassic World (2015), Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). (The series also features flashbacks where the young Assane is played by Mamadou Haidara.)

Sy was reportedly involved in the early development of the series, telling Deadline, “The producers came to me and asked ‘What would be the ideal role for you?’ That’s extraordinary, there are very few actors who get asked what is the dream role that you’d like to play and so that started the adventure.”

The series kicks off with Assane stealing a diamond necklace from the Louvre. The necklace, which originally belonged to Marie Antoinette, is owned by the Pellegrini family and Assane’s father was once framed for stealing it. Determined to get revenge, Assane plans to expose the Pellegrini family and prove his father’s innocence. He also has a son, Raoul, who lives with his mother, Assane’s ex-girlfriend Claire.

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini

Image via Netflix

The main antagonist of the series, Hubert Pellegrini is a business tycoon and one of the richest men in France. In the show’s past, Pellegrini blamed Assane’s father Babakar for the theft of Marie Antoinette’s diamond necklace. This led to Babakar’s apparent suicide. Pellegrini has been involved in a lot of corruption that he has successfully covered up until recently. A cruel and cunning man with a massive fortune and extensive influence, he bribes and kills to get his way.

The character is played by Hervé Pierre, an acclaimed French actor with notable performances in An Officer and a Spy (2019), Paris, je t'aime (2006), and Lautrec (1998). He is a member of the Comédie-Française and is best known for his work in the theatre.

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Image via Netflix

Assane’s childhood sweetheart and the mother of his child, Claire is constantly frustrated by her ex-boyfriend’s manipulations and unstable lifestyle. She has sole custody over their son Raoul and she’s a kind, loving character. Claire and Assane first met when they were both in an orphanage, as revealed in flashbacks where the young Claire is played by Ludmilla Makowski. Despite her differences with Assane, the two develop a friendly relationship after their separation.

The adult Claire is portrayed by Ludivine Sagnier, a French actress and model who has been nominated twice for the César Award. She made her film debut at the age of nine in Les Maris, les Femmes, les Amants (1989). Her notable movies include 8 Women (2002), Swimming Pool (2003), and Peter Pan (2003) — where she played Tinkerbell. Sagnier also starred in the 2016 drama series The Young Pope and its sequel The New Pope (2020).

Etan Simon as Raoul

Image via Netflix

Lupin is Etan Simon’s first major series, in which he plays the main character’s son. His character Raoul is a quiet teenager who loves video games, electronic music, and the stories of Arsène Lupin. He shares his birthday, December 11, with Lupin’s creator Maurice Leblanc. Raoul is blunt and honest, with a sarcastic sense of humor and he has a good relationship with his parents Assane and Claire. He’s understanding about his father’s erratic behavior and his mother has a very honest relationship with him. Raoul has also inherited his father’s observation skills and love for Arsène Lupin books. Part 1 of the series ended with Raoul being kidnapped by Pellegrini’s henchman.

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel

Image via Netflix

Benjamin Ferel is Assane’s best friend. He runs an antique shop, while also fencing stolen goods for Assane. Ferel is the only person who knows all of Assane’s plans and he occasionally helps him out using his skills as a jeweler and craftsman. Assane and Benjamin met when they were teenagers, with the young Benjamin being played by Adrian Valli De Villebonne.

Antoine Gouy, who plays the adult Benjamin, is a French actor and director. He’s also known for his roles in The Days That Made History (2009), and the comedy-drama series A Very Secret Service.

Anne Benoît as Fabienne Beriot

Image via Netflix

One of the allies that Assane finds in his attempts to expose Hubert Pellegrini is the former journalist Fabienne Beriot. Her career as an investigative reporter was scuppered when she wrote a book on the Pellegrini family, who ruined her with a defamation lawsuit. In Part 1, she helps Assane and is ultimately killed by the Pelegrinis’ henchman Leonard, refusing to betray her friend even to her last breath.

Fabienne is played by Anne Benoît, a French actor who is best known for her roles in Farewell, My Queen (2012), Paris (2008), and The Adversary (2002). Her recent work includes 2021’s Paris Police 1900, as well as C'est la vie, How to Make Out, and the TV series The Traveller in 2020.

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini

Image via Netflix

Anne Pellegrini is Hubert’s wife and the mother of Juliette Pellegrini. Unlike her husband, Anne is a much kinder character. After her attempts to save Babakar backfired and ended in the old man’s death, Anne sought to make amends by paying for Assane’s education.

The character is played by Nicole Garcia, a French actor, film director, and screenwriter who has won multiple awards for her work. Some of her notable projects include Alias Betty (2001) and My American Uncle (1980).

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Image via Netflix

Juliette Pellegrini is the daughter of Hubert and Anne Pellegrini. She and Assane were lovers at one point and they continued to have an affair for a long time even while Assane was with Claire. She still cares for Assane, trying to protect him as best she can, but she is ultimately loyal to her father. Léa Bonneau appears in the flashbacks as the young Juliette Pellegrini.

Clotilde Hesme, who plays the adult Juliette, is best known for her appearance as Adèle in the TV series Les Revenants. She is a French actress with a long list of film and television credits including Three Worlds (2012), Mysteries of Lisbon (2010), and Love Songs (2007).

Fargass Assandé as Babakar Diop

Image via Netflix

Assane’s late father Babakar Diop was a Senegalese immigrant who became the chauffeur of Hubert Pellegrini. An honest, upright man, Babakar was falsely accused and imprisoned for theft. He seemingly killed himself in his cell, though it is implied that his death could have been murder. Babakar is also the reason why Assane is so interested in Arsène Lupin, having gifted his son a book about the iconic character.

Babakar is played by Fargass Assandé, an acclaimed Ivorian actor, director, and playwright. His other notable roles include appearances in Cacao (2020), Eye of the Storm (2015), and Caramel (2005).

Adama Niane as Leonard

Leonard is a recurring character on Lupin. He is Hubert Pellegrini’s henchman, working as an assassin for his ruthless master. Leonard appears to be fiercely loyal to Pellegrini and he is extremely skilled at tracking down people. In Part 1, Leonard is the main agent through whom Pellegrini tries to stop Assane and he kills Fabienne Beriot in service of this goal. The final episode of the season ended on a cliffhanger with Leonard kidnapping Raoul, which means the character is going to have an important role in Part 2.

The cast member who plays Leonard on Lupin is Adama Niane. The actor is known for his roles in Baise-moi (2000) and Get In (2019).

Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont

Image via Netflix

A main character in the series, Gabriel Dumont is introduced in Lupin Part 1 as the commissioner of the Paris police force. In the past, Dumont was the detective in charge of the case against Babakar Diop. Despite having suspicions that Hubert Pellegrini may have framed the chauffeur, Dumont allowed Babakar to be condemned in exchange for a promotion and the assured safety of his family. The young Dumont is played by actor and director Johann Dionnet (Back to School).

In the present, Dumont is kidnapped by Assane who thinks it was Dumont who framed Babakar. The corrupt commissioner insists that while he did take bribes from powerful people, he didn’t frame Assane’s father. The older version of the character is played by Vincent Garanger, who is known for his roles in A Cat in Paris (2010) and Les dossiers de l'écran (1967).

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier

Image via Netflix

A captain in the Paris police force, Romain Laugier is called in to investigate the theft of a valuable diamond necklace from the Louvre. It just so happens that this necklace was the same one that Babakar was accused of stealing in the past and Assane is the one who stole it in the present. A straightforward person who goes by the book, Laugier is constantly two steps behind Assane and he refuses to accept that the robbery is connected to the Arsène Lupin stories.

Laugier is played by Vincent Londez, an acclaimed actor and writer who has worked extensively in French television. His notable projects include Public Enemy, Missions, and Into the Night.

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem

Image via Netflix

Played by Algerian actor and influencer Shirine Boutella, Sofia Belkacem is one of the police officers with the unfortunate job of catching Assane after his heist in the Louvre. Belkacem is shown to be a loyal and honest cop who is protective of her friend and colleague Youssef Guedira. She respects Guedira but follows Laugier’s lead, often acting as a mediator between the two policemen and keeping the investigation on track.

Boutella is a popular figure on YouTube and Instagram with millions of followers on the platforms. She is also known for her roles in Papicha (2019) and Mention Particulière: Bienvenue dans l'Âge Adulte (2020).

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira

Image via Netflix

The detective with the best chance of catching Assane, Youssef Guedira is a young and imaginative police officer. The character is played by Soufiane Guerrab, who has had major roles in films like Patients and School Life. Besides Lupin, Netflix viewers may know him from the series Call My Agent! in which he plays Sami Abadi. Guerrab is also known for his role in District 13: Ultimatum, the 2009 sequel to the action film District 13 (2004).

Guerrab’s character Guedira is the only person on the police force who has noticed that Assane’s crimes seem to match the methods of the legendary Arsène Lupin. He is generally ridiculed by other cops for his outlandish theories but he is a determined individual who is insightful enough to see the big picture. If anyone can unravel Assane’s plans, it’s Guedira, though the real thrill would be to see how the gentleman thief slips out of the young detective’s fingers.

Lupin Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

