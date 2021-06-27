Netflix recently dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette of its hit French show Lupin. The premise revolves around a professional thief who is also on a quest for revenge against the man who put his father in prison. Omar Sy stars as the eponymous thief, Assane, who burrows his professional name from the famous Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar books. So far, the show has two "parts" ("seasons" if you're in the US, or "series" if you're across the pond), and has already been approved for a Part 3.

This two and a half minute featurette starts by talking about why they chose the Parisian Chatelet theatre for the grand finale of Part 2 where Assane finally gets his revenge. Filming the finale involved a lot of complicated tricks behind the scenes. For example, the musicians who were playing the integral classical music for the chase scene had to mimic playing their instruments instead of actually making noise, which was (understandably) complicated for the strings section of the orchestra. The winds had it easy - all they had to do was pretend they were blowing air into their flutes and oboes.

The featurette went on to explain and gush about the artistic juxtaposition of the elegant classical music performance against the high-octane, violent action sequence which takes place at the same time. Finally, the video ends with Sy's character running on stage front and center, raising his hands in the air to show that he is unarmed, and signaling to an accomplice to turn off the lights, obscuring the entire theater in complete darkness.

If you're intrigued to know what happens next, you can check out all ten episodes on Netflix right now. Part 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix at some point in 2022. Check out the compelling featurette below.

