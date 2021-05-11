Netflix has released the first trailer for Lupin Part 2, which promises more slick and stylish escapades for Omar Sy’s Assane Diop, as well as the confirmation that the next batch of five episodes will arrive on June 11, making it entirely bingeable in the space of an afternoon.

Part 2 picks up right where the first half left off, with Assane’s son Raoul having been kidnapped by shady figures connected to the gentleman thief’s arch-nemesis Hubert Pellegrini. Not only does our intrepid hero need to save his family, but he’s also got to deal with the authorities after being named as the most wanted man in France.

RELATED: 'Lupin' Part 2 Official First Look Images Tease Return of Netflix Heist Series It’s time to get hyped now that Lupin Part 2 has been given a locked-in premiere date exactly one month from today, and the series already rode a wave of buzz and momentum to become a genuine international phenomenon, with Netflix touting it as the platform’s most-watched original show of 2021 so far that was reportedly viewed by 70 million households in the first four weeks after Part 1 was added to the library on January 8.

Word of mouth should ensure that Part 2 finds a much bigger audience, and there are few genres as reliably entertaining as the breezy heist caper, especially with a magnetic and charismatic presence like Sy anchoring the entire endeavor.

Created by George Kay and François Uzan, Lupin is a modern and self-aware spin on the character created by Maurice LeBlanc in 1905, with Assane adopting the Arsène Lupin moniker as his secret identity in a meta twist on the source material.

Ludovic Bernard directs the first two episodes of Part 2 with Hugo Gélin tackling the rest, and Sy is joined by a supporting cast that features Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab. Lupin Part 2 comes to Netflix on June 11, and you can check out the trailer below.

KEEP READING: 15 Shows Like 'Lupin' to Watch After You Finish the International Netflix Heist Drama

Share Share Tweet Email

'Game of Thrones': All 4 Gregor Cleganes, Ranked by Mountainousness Ten years ago, 'Game of Thrones' introduced its Biggest Boi and the show was never the same.

Read Next