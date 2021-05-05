Netflix has released the first images from Lupin Part 2, the next installment in the smash-hit series that returns with a second batch of five episodes this summer, promising more mystery, suspense and heisting from Omar Sy’s Assane Diop.

Part 2 picks up right from where its predecessor left off, as Diop continues his desire to exact revenge on Hervé Pierre’s business tycoon Hubert Pellegrini, but the events of Part 1 have put both the gentleman thief and those closest to him in more danger than ever.

Smart, stylish and self-aware, the show puts a meta twist on the stories of Arsène Lupin, created by Maurice Leblanc in 1905 and regarded as one of France’s most famous literary creations. In an ingenious spin on the source material, Lupin finds Sy’s Assane inspired by the character to assume the moniker as a codename to cover his tracks, all while seeking retribution on the Pellegrini family for the death of his father 25 years earlier.

According to Netflix’s data, Part 1 is the most successful French-language original in the platform’s history after being viewed by a reported 70 million households in the first four weeks after being added to the library in January, which would also make it the streamer’s third most-watched episodic project ever behind only the first seasons of Bridgerton and The Witcher.

Naturally, that means expectations are high for Part 2 after Lupin almost instantly established itself as one of Netflix’s biggest shows, and it became the first French production to crack the Top 10 most-watched rankings in the United States, as well as reaching the number one spot in over a dozen countries around the world, reinforcing its status as an international phenomenon.

Created by George Kay and François Uzan, Lupin co-stars Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab, while Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin direct Episodes 6 and 7, and 8 through 10 respectively.

Lupin Part 2 doesn’t have an official release date as of yet, but it’s expected to premiere on Netflix during the summer months, and you can check out the first look images below:

