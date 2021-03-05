Netflix has released the first Lupin Part 2 teaser trailer, revealing what to expect from the five all-new episodes coming to the streaming service soon. The French-language thriller series exploded in popularity when it hit Netflix in January, as audiences sparked to this story of a professional thief (Omar Sy) who seeks revenge against the family that ruined his father’s life.

Part 1 consisted of five episodes, and Part 2 – or Season 2 if you wanna call it that, even though it was filmed at the same time as Part 1 – picks up immediately where things left off, as Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini (Hervé Pierre) has torn his family to pieces and has forced him to think of a new plan that puts him in immediate danger.

Created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan, the series also stars Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, and Soufiane Guerrab. While Louis Leterrier (The Incredible HulkThe Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) did not direct any of the upcoming episodes, we do know who will be behind the camera: Ludovic Bernard (L'ascension) directed Episodes 6 and 7, while Hugo Gélin (Love at Second Sight) directed Episodes 8, 9, and 10.

Check out the Lupin Part 2 trailer below. A release date has not yet been set, but

