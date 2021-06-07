Netflix has released an exciting new look at Lupin Part 2 ahead of its premiere on June 11. The tease was revealed as a part of the streaming service's Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that kicked off today and is devoted to covering exclusive news, trailers, first looks, and more from Netflix's most popular genre series.

For those who need a brief refresher, Part 2 picks up immediately after the events of the first half, with Assane Diop (Omar Sy)’s son Raoul having been kidnapped by suspicious parties who share a connection to the gentleman thief’s long-time arch-nemesis Hubert Pellegrini. As if the situation couldn't get any more complicated, Assane also has to deal with the authorities breathing down his neck, especially now that he's been named the most wanted man in France. The clip itself shows off the fabulous charisma and comedic timing of Sy as a lead, making us even more hyped for the return of the series.

Ludovic Bernard directs the first two episodes of Part 2 with Hugo Gélin helming as director for the remaining three. In addition to Sy, the series cast includes Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, and Soufiane Guerrab.

Lupin Part 2 premieres on Netflix on June 11, and you can check out the exciting new clip below:

Here's the synopsis for Lupin:

The story follows professional thief Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant from Senegal who had come to France to seek a better life for his child. Assane's father is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer, the wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini, and hangs himself in his prison cell out of shame, leaving the teenage Assane an orphan. Twenty-five years later, inspired by a book about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin his father had given him on his birthday, Assane sets out to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

