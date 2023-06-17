At Netflix's Tudum celebration last year, fans were treated to the first teaser for Lupin Part 3, the highly anticipated latest entry into the French original series following master thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy). It's that time of year again and, while the episodes still have yet to drop, Assane has once again graced the event with his presence. The streamer unveiled a new clip from the hit series that sees the thief courting danger as always as he travels across the rooftops of France.

Lupin Part 3 will see Assane forced into hiding after finally getting his revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) in Part 2. The son of a Senegalese immigrant who was made an orphan after his father was framed for stealing Pellegrini's prized necklace and murdered in prison, Assane now has to think of his own family. The distance between them is too much to bear, and the thief ultimately heads back to Paris in an attempt to convince his wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and son Raoul (Etan Simon) to flee with him to a country where they'll be safer. Given the notoriety he's built up throughout the country, however, he's a wanted man and will find himself in danger wherever he goes.

Exactly how much danger he's in is illustrated perfectly in the teaser. Fearful of the police presence scouring the streets for him, Assane opts instead to take to the rooftops where it'll be much harder for him to be caught. Unfortunately, two lookouts, one with a sniper rifle, are positioned on the roof in case of that exact scenario. They quickly radio for backup once Assane escapes their sight and the thief is left scrambling to find a way out, narrowly slipping off the slanted roofs in the process. The clip ends on a cliffhanger as he decides to leap over to a neighboring building only to be left dangling off the ledge by his fingertips. Wherever he escapes or is caught by the police yet again, fans will have to wait for Part 3 to find out.

Lupin Part 3 Is a Long Time Coming

Netflix subscribers were practically spoiled when the first two parts of Lupin were both released in 2021, reaching an impressive 70 million households within a month of its debut. The wait for Part 3 has been considerably longer, officially lasting over two years and now two Tudum appearances. Ironically, production was even briefly paused after real-life thieves swiped $330,000 worth of equipment and props from the set. A few months still remain before Assane returns to screens as the new episodes are set to drop on October 5.

Based on the classic stories of the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin authored by Maurice Leblanc, Lupin hails from George Kay and François Uzan alongside writers Eliane Montane and Sumerah Srivastav. Directors for the series included Fast X helmer Louis Leterrier, Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, and Hugo Gélin.

Check out the new Lupin Part 3 clip below and stay tuned here at Collider for all the latest out of Tudum 2023.