Netflix's surprise hit series Lupin has begun filming its third season. Star of the series Omar Sy tweeted a photo of himself overlooking the vista and skyline of Paris with the caption:

Here, it is (always) Paris! Lupine, Part 3, filming in progress. Feels good being home! Lupine, Part 3, now in production.

Lupin is a thriller series that tells the story of professional thief Assane Diop (Sy), who is the only son of an immigrant from Senegal. Assane's father had come to France to seek a better life for his child, but that dream was cut short when he was framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer, the every wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini (Hervè Pierre). Filled with shame, Assane's father hangs himself, leaving the young Assane an orphan.

25 years later, inspired by the book about the gentleman thief Areène Lupin that was gifted to him by his father, Assane seeks revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

The series was created and written by George Kay, who has penned two episodes of AMC's hit series Killing Eve and is the co-creator of the procedural anthology series Criminal, a unique look at the procedural genre as each episode is a self-contained psychological drama that revolves around the interrogation of an individual by a team of police investigators. Each scene is relegated to just three areas in a single location; a police interrogation room, a darkened viewing room that looks into the interrogation room via a one-way mirror, and a hallway and stairwell outside the rooms.

Sy is no stranger to the American market, having lent his voice to the Transformers series in the 2017 entry Transformers: The Last Knight, giving life to the character of Hot Rod. Additionally, fans might have recognized Sy in last year's film The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford and he will next be seen in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film recently wrapped production and stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

There is no word yet on when Lupin Part 3 will be released, but you can watch Parts 1 & 2 streaming on Netflix now. Check out Sy's tweet below:

