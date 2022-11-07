The quest for revenge is a tale almost as old as time and although it doesn’t always go according to plan for the revenge-seeker, it does make for some good TV. That’s why shows like Lupin are so well received that they break streaming records.

Lupin is based on the fictional gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin, created by Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s. The show tells the story of a professional thief called Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant who migrates from Senegal to France. But, in France, Assane’s father is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his wealthy and powerful boss, Hubert Pellegrini. This causes his father to hang himself in a prison, leaving Assane orphaned. Assane familiarizes himself with a book about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, gifted to him by his father. Twenty-five years later, armed with the mastery of thievery and knowledge from the book, Assane sets out to get revenge on the Pellegrin family by exposing Hubert’s crimes.

Lupin was created by George Kay and François Uzan, who wrote the series alongside Eliane Montane, and Sumerah Srivastav. It is directed by Louis Leterrier, Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, and Hugo Gélin. Filming for the first five episodes of the show (Lupin Part 1) took place in Paris, on various streets, and at the Louvre. Other locations included La Naumachie pond at Parc Monceau and Musée Nissim de Camondo on rue de Monceau. It was reported that parts of the fifth episode were filmed in Étretat, which is a significant location because Maurice Leblanc lived in the municipality.

Lupin premiered on Netflix on January 8, 2021, and Part 2 was released just a few months later on June 11. Netflix reported that Lupin was watched by 70 million households in the first month of its release, making it the most-watched non-English show on the streaming platform at the time. This made Lupin the second most successful debut for a Netflix original show after Bridgerton. Netflix also reported that Lupin was one of the most-watched titles in the first quarter of 2021. In July 2021, it was reported that 54 million households watched Part 2, and the show was one of the biggest shows for the second quarter as well. Now, Lupin Part 3 is almost here, and here’s everything you need to know about the French thriller.

What Is Lupin Part 3 About?

The official synopsis for Lupin Part 3 reads,

“Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Is There a Trailer For Lupin Part 3?

Netflix released the official teaser for Lupin Part 3 on September 24, 2022, during its TUDUM showcase event. In the teaser, Assane recounts that he avenged his father and wanted to stay in the dark to protect his family but had to come back into the light. Now, it’s time for him to disappear. And it seems he has because although he is on all the front pages and everyone is talking about him, he is nowhere to be found. But, with his face plastered all over town as a wanted man and everyone on the lookout for him, it might be harder to disappear. The teaser preps us for all the action and mystery we can expect in Lupin Part 3.

When Will Lupin Part 3 Be Released?

The official release date for Lupin has not yet been released but based on the teaser, we can confirm that the show is “coming soon.”

Where Can You Stream Lupin Part 3?

Lupin Part 3 will be released on Netflix so, to follow the journey of France’s most wanted man, you can subscribe to Netflix’s Basic, Standard, or Premium plan for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

Where Can You Stream Lupin Parts 1 and 2?

Lupin Parts 1 and 2 are available on Netflix, so you can stream the show’s previous episodes while you prep yourself for the new ones.

Who’s In The Cast Of Lupin Part 3?

Award-winning actor, Omar Sy will return to star as Assane Diop in Lupin Part 3. Sy is best known for starring in the comedy-drama film, Intouchables (2011). His role in the film earned him César Award for Best Actor, making him the first Black recipient of the award. Sy has also been in films such as X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Jurassic World (2015), and Transformers: The Last Knight (2017). Sy has received several awards for his craft including two Globe de Cristal Awards for Best Actor, The Montreal International Black Film Festival Career Achievement Award, and the Satellite Awards for Best Actor in a Drama/Genre Series for his performance in Lupin.

Ludivine Sagnier is expected to return to play Claire, Assane's estranged wife and the mother of his child, in Lupin Part 3. Sagnier is best known for her roles in films such as Swimming Pool (2003) and A Secret (2007). She received nominations for the César Award for Best Supporting Actress in both roles. She has also been in other films such as Love Songs (2007) and A Girl Cut in Two (2007) and shows such as The New Pope (2020) and the Starz series, The Serpent Queen (2022 - present). Sagnier is set to portray Anne Louise Brillon de Jouy in the upcoming Apple TV+ biographical drama miniseries, Franklin.

Other cast members we expect to see in Lupin Part 3 include Etan Simon as Assane and Claire’s son, Raoul, Soufiane Guerrab (Les Beaux Mecs) as Detective Youssef Guédira, Shirine Boutella (Papicha) as Lt. Sofia Belkacem, Vincent Londez (Public Enemy) as Capitaine Romain Laugier, and Antoine Gouy (Hear Me Out) as Benjamin Fere.