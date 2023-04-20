Lupin is one of Netflix's most famous shows in recent years. As far as original series that have originated from France on the streamer, the series ranks at the very top of that category. In 2021, the streamer saw a double pronged attack from the series as the first and second seasons premiered in the same year. In the months that followed, fans have been wondering when we get to see France's most famous thief back in action, and it would seem we've cracked the code and gotten our wish. Netflix has announced that Lupin Part 3 will premiere on the service later thi year on October 5.

At the centerpiece of the story of Lupin is the quest of vengeance, and the ever consuming desire to get it. The story is that of a migrant family that is torn apart by the actions of a wealthy boss. Having migrated from Senegal to France, Assane Diop and his father are set to make a new life for themselves in Europe. The quest has seen the older Diop begin to work for the wealthy and powerful, Hubert Pellegrini. During that time, Hubert accuses Diop of stealing an expensive necklace which soon sees the migrant in prison. Faced with this arduous situation, he decides to hang himself in jail. His death orphans his son. Assane takes a book gifted to him by his father about Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief and for twenty-five years he imbibes all there is to know about the art of theft. When fully prepared, he launches a quest to expose Hubert's crimes.

Based on the fictional character created by Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s, Lupin arrived on Netflix and effectively lit up the streamer. After a month of its release, the series had arrived in some 70 million households making it only the second most successful debut for a Netflix original show after Bridgerton. Soon after the second part arrived on the streamer, Omar Sy who stars in the titular role confirmed that Part 3 was on its way.

What is Part 3 About?

Having failed to effect his revenge, Part 3 will see Assane is forced to look to the future now, however, will the ghosts of the past let him be? The official synopsis for the coming season reads:

“Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Lupin is created by George Kay and François Uzan, who wrote the series alongside Eliane Montane, and Sumerah Srivastav. Starring alongside Sy in the series are Hervè Pierre, Ludivine Sagnier, and Etan Simon. The series is directed by Louis Leterrier, Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, and Hugo Gélin.

Lupin Part 3 arrives on Netflix on October 5. Watch the teaser trailer below: