Netflix has revealed during their TUDUM 2022 Event a new teaser trailer for Lupin Part 3, their upcoming continuation of the streaming service's thriller thief series starring Omar Sy.

Created and written by George Kay, the story of Lupin follows Assane Diop, played by Sy, a professional thief inspired by a book given to him as a gift by his father about Arsène Lupin, the gentleman thief. 25 years following his father's death, Assane sets out to take revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Hervè Pierre), the employer of Assane's father that framed him for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace, which led his father to hang himself in his cell. With his skills of thievery, disguises, and charisma aplenty, Assane was able to get Pellegrini to admit to his crimes against his family, though Assane must go into hiding to keep his wife, Claire (Ludivine Sagnier), and son Raoul (Etan Simon) safe.

The new 1-minute and 31-second teaser trailer opens with Assane speaking directly to us, the audience, as he recounts the major events of the series, including avenging his father and taking down Pellegrini, protecting his family, and leaving the dark to "step into the light." He concludes by saying it's time for us to watch him disappear. Picking up after the Season 2 finale where he told his family that he would see them again but that he needed to stay away from them for their safety. As per the official synopsis, the pair's "suffering they endure because of him" forces him to return to Paris with a new plan of getting all of them out to start a brand-new life.

Image via Netflix

The trailer really drives home the fact that Assane has gone far beyond being a thief out for revenge as he is one of France's most wanted men with wanted posters across the city, and has also become a symbol to many, as the trailer shows people wearing cutouts of his face. Whether it be fame or infamy, we are presented with that constant dread as Assane is always looking over his shoulder looking out for the authorities and the "ghosts of his past." Much like its protagonist, the trailer is able to cut through that tension with a witty scene as a woman seems to recognize Assane, saying that he looks like "him." Assane plays it off by acting that he is constantly confused for the most wanted man in all of France, though he is much more handsome than the man on the poster.

There is no word yet on when Lupin Part 3 will be released, but you can watch Parts 1 & 2 streaming on Netflix now. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming third season as well as its official synopsis down below.