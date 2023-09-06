The Big Picture Assane Diop returns in Lupin Part 3, taking his heists to a new level with higher stakes and an undeniable sense of style.

Despite being the most wanted man in France, Assane invites everyone to his own robbery, showcasing his class and audacity as a thief.

This time, Assane's limits are tested as he puts his mother's life on the line, raising the question of how far he will go for the ones he loves.

Vengeance has been delivered, but France's most famous thief still courts with danger. Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Lupin Part 3, the third installment in the worldwide phenomenon series starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop. Despite being the most wanted man in France, Assane makes it a point of duty to grace us with his presence.

The trailer for the upcoming season begins with Assane appearing in a number of disguises. Fans of the show are aware that Mr. Diop is no stranger to an elaborate heist, however, he cranks up the stakes in Part 3. Despite being wanted, he releases a notice as to what his next target would be. This begs the question - "What kind of thief invites you to his own robbery?" The answer is simple. A classy thief, of course. The Gentleman Burglar. Even in his heists, Assane's got undeniable style. As the trailer shows, the police are present, his family is watching, and there is a teeming crowd cheering him on. However, things don't always go as planned as the stakes grow higher with his mother's life now being put on the line. This time around, it is not about testing the skills of the mastermind, but his limits. How far will the outlaw go for those he loves?

The Team Behind the Gentleman Burglar

Created by George Kay and François Uzan, Lupin tells the story of the son of a Senegalese immigrant who was working as a driver for the wealthy Pelligrini family. In a sinister plot, Diop is accused of theft by Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) and he subsequently dies. Inspired by a titular thief, Arsène Lupin, Assane gains the required notoriety and skills to exert his vengeance on Monsieur Pellegrini in Part 2.

Image via Netflix

Directed by Fast X helmer Louis Leterrier, Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, and Hugo Gélin, the cast for Lupin includes Ludivine Sagnier as his estranged wife, Claire, Etan Simon as their son, Raoul, Soufiane Guerrab as Detective Youssef Guédira, Shirine Boutella as Lt. Sofia Belkacem, Vincent Londez as Capitaine Romain Laugier, and Antoine Gouy as Assane's friend, Benjamin Fere.

Lupin Part 3 premieres on October 5, 2023. Check out the trailer below: