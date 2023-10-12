Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Lupin.

Part 3 of the Netflix original Lupin is streaming right now, and we can't get enough of this extremely bingeworthy series. The story of the gentleman cat burglar and dapper con man Assane Diop (Omar Sy) draws you in, with Sy playing a remarkably likable anti-hero that you root for despite the character being a career criminal and thief. Series creators George Kay and François Uzan do a good job of dovetailing the various character arcs and storylines in order to wrap up the third season of the French thriller.

Still, there are also some questions that we have heading into a potential Part 4, especially on the heels of a delicious twist ending that sets up the return of a villain from Assane's past who has been brought back in the final scene of Part 3. So let's see where we sit with Assane and the rest of the main characters and what we'd like to be addressed if and when the streamer officially approves a Lupin Part 4 — though if the cliffhanger ending didn't rubber stamp the greenlight, we'd be somewhat surprised.

What Is Hubert Up To Now?

Perhaps the most shocking of our unanswered questions involves the last-second twist reveal that Hubert Pellegrini is in the cell next to Assane. Just as we were feeling all warm and fuzzy over Assane doing the noblest thing possible by taking responsibility for his many crimes and delivering on his word to Detective Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab) while his mother Mariama (Naky Sy Savane), wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier), and son Raoul (Etan Simon) flee to a new and safe life, it's all upended.

When a guard comes to Assane's cell and hands him a photo of him as a teenager, along with a mercurial letter from "a neighbor," it opens the door for the return of the sinister villain Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre), who somehow ends up in the cell right next to Assane! In case you need your memory refreshed, Pellegrini framed his father Babakar Diop (Fargass Assande) for stealing a priceless necklace in Part 2, and it appears, pending another renewal, that he will play a role in Part 4. How all of that will play out is probably our biggest unanswered question at the end of the third season.

Where Will Mariama, Claire, and Etan Go to Start a New Life?

We got to see what seems like a final conclusion for Bruno (Noe Wodecki) and Manon's (Sandra Parfait) story arc, as it appears they have sold the black pearl for a boatload of cash and bought back the boxing gym in Marseille where they grew up as orphans. As we mentioned, Assane sacrifices himself in the end to give his mother, wife, and son the chance to start a brand-new life, free of the mess that he brought along with him as a career cat burglar and criminal.

The question is: where will they go, and will a possible Part 4 of Lupin play out in Paris, somewhere else in France, or another country entirely? If the show's history is an indication of the future, Lupin is unlikely to leave France, but we would love to be surprised and see these characters turn up in the United States or Russia, and maybe even somewhere in the Middle East, where Assane will be forced into action to potentially save them from an evil plot hatched by someone (perhaps the nefarious Pellegrini once again).

How Long Will Assane and Keller Be in Jail?

After their final tête-à-tête atop the magnificent Arc de Triomphe in Paris, both Assane and his childhood guardian who exploited him, Jean-Luc Keller (Salif Cisse, Steve Tientcheu) are arrested and go straight to jail. We have an idea of what Assane's life in jail will look like, as he will be reading all the Arsène Lupin novels he can handle while dealing with his diabolical neighbor Pellegrini, but what about Keller? What are the charges levied against him, and are they significant enough that we shouldn't expect him to return for Part 4 (barring some sort of unexpected escape or parole)? He has been a bad influence on Assane ever since he walked into that boxing gym when he was 17 and has now become a nemesis. Will we see Jean-Luc Keller again, and do we really even want to? He was a horrible character and the biggest hurdle Assane has had to overcome.

Will Ben, Sofia, and Youssef Return to 'Lupin'?

The most unfortunate part of Part 3 was seeing Assane's longtime partner in crime and childhood friend, Benjamin Ferel (Antoine Gouy), face consequences for the attempted heist of the rare necklace that they were trying to steal together. It was a surprising move from Assane, letting Ben take the fall by getting him trapped in the massive hedge maze, but he makes good later on and gets Ben freed from prison in the end.

We can't imagine a season of Lupin not having Assane's right-hand man and confidant — a guy who would literally die for his friend. He is the "Q" to Assane's James Bond, and his technical and practical savvy is essential for Assane to pull off the amazing heists that he does. So how will Ben and Assane get back together to work their next caper? While we're at it, what about our hardworking detectives Lieutenant Sofia Belkamen (Shirine Boutella) and Detective Guedira? Either the show will have to return to Paris or the showrunners will have to figure out a way to write them into Part 4.

While these are just a few of the handful of questions we have after a great Season 3 of Lupin, we're crossing our fingers for an early confirmation of renewal so we can continue following along with one of our favorite heist shows on streaming.

All three seasons of Lupin are currently available on Netflix.